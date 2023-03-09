Break out the sunscreen as valley ski areas go gangbusters with spring-themed events.
On tap at King Pine are the 60th anniversary Powder Bear Party on March 12, Vertical Challenge and Cynthia Challenge Snow Day on March 18, the King Pine Cardboard Box Derby on March 19, King Pine Spring Pond Skim on March 26 and the Granite Backcountry Alliance Wild Corn Shindig from March 31 to April 2.
Marketing Manager Thomas Prindle is constantly impressed with the cardboard box derby entries.
“I’m always blown away annually by the creative effort participants put into their entries, it’s definitely among the best cardboard box derby events I’ve ever witnessed,” emailed Prindle.
The Wild Corn Shindig, which features uphill gratification, will also include cover band Pink Talking Fish.
“We’re also getting excited for Granite Backcountry Alliance’s Wild Corn ‘Darkside Of The Corn’ event. As fun as the last couple of years has been for GBA’s annual spring bash, I think this year is going to be next-level good times,” he wrote.
Paying homage to skiing history, the Hannes Schneider Meister Cup is at Cranmore this weekend with its races, opening ceremony, ice carving, auction and more. Cranmore’s uphill series concludes March 12 but on March 18 Winter Wild returns to the valley for uphillers, runners with microspikes and snowshoers. Later that day, the final freestyle event of the Cranmore Park Series takes place for skiers and snowboarders.
Attitash is finally saying good-bye to its Summit Triple, a fixture since 1986-87, with its Slow on the Snow ’80s Throwback Weekend March 25 including a costume contest, slow foods, trivia, ’80s-themed photo booth and cover band Girls Just Want to Have Fun.
Then April 2-3, Attitash auctions off 145 of those chairs online ($200 minimum bid) to benefit the EpicPromise Employee Foundation, Bartlett Fire Department, and the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service.
“Last year we raised $96,000 from the Double Double Chairlift auction last spring that was donated to three charities (Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, the Bartlett Rec. Department and Epic Employee Foundation),” emailed Vail Manager of Resort Communications, New Hampshire Abi Allen.
This year Attitash also donated a Bombardier groomer to Littleton’s Mt. Eustis. Wildcat donated $4,062.60 to Feeding Hope Food Pantry.
The ’70s return during the forever popular annual ’70s weekend April 1 with groovy Motor Booty Affair. Boogieing in Bartlett for some two decades, it’s all about polyester, bell bottoms, jive talking and disco.
Wildcat is unleashing the Wildcat Paws for a Cause Weekend on March 18 to support the Conway Area Humane Society. Dress up like your pet and contribute toys, unopened treats, unopened wet dog food, unopened wet cat food, litter, bleach, paper towels, sheets, blankets, towels, laundry detergent and monetary donations.
The freeride Cat Scratch Fever returns April 8 with the winner of the natural snow competition crowned the Cats Meow. Retro costumes are encouraged. There’s beer, barbecue and live music.
A Hawaiian beach-themed party is planned for April 9.
“We did add more events this season and we plan to continue to expand our events — stay tuned,” said Allen.
Black resurrected its St. Patrick’s Day Celebration last season on a pandemic rebound. It’s March 12 featuring lots to do for families like a kids parade, Easter Egg hunt and catching a leprechaun to win a prize. Tickets for locals that day are $20 starting at 11 a.m.
A pond skim is being considered for March 25. Black reintroduced the Friday Night Uphill Series last month, now with Gorham Bike and Ski. The last two are scheduled for tonight and Saturday, March 18.
Black’s also having open seasonal programs for kids March 12, 18 and 19.
“Coming to these open sessions gives the kids a chance to join our coaches and team members on the hill and allows them to decide if they like our programs,” emailed ski school director Ray Gilmore.
Bretton Woods is having a March 17 St. Patrick’s Day Apres Ski from 2 to 5 p.m. at its Slopeside Pub. The Spring Beach Party returns by popular demand March 25 with a pig roast, slush pond skimming and live music.
With the theme of “All things Pleasant,” Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton, Maine, has four fun events on its lineup: March 11 The Cardboard Box Race, March 12 WinterKids Family Day, March 18 The Annual Mattress Race and March 25 The Spring Fling. The Spring Fling features The Slush Cup.
So fire up those grills. It proves you don’t have to be a baller to enjoy March Madness on the slopes.
