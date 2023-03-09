3-10-2023 Basch-Motor Booty Affair

Nothing says spring like Motor Booty Affair at Attitash. (ATTITASH PHOTO)

Break out the sunscreen as valley ski areas go gangbusters with spring-themed events.

On tap at King Pine are the 60th anniversary Powder Bear Party on March 12, Vertical Challenge and Cynthia Challenge Snow Day on March 18, the King Pine Cardboard Box Derby on March 19, King Pine Spring Pond Skim on March 26 and the Granite Backcountry Alliance Wild Corn Shindig from March 31 to April 2.

