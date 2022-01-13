As both a musician and ski resort marketing director Becca Deschenes has a unique perspective for being back on stage for live apres-ski performances after the long pandemic-caused hiatus.
“Going from playing three-four times a week to not playing at all during spring 2020 and last winter season was a reality check on not taking advantage of something you love to do,” she emailed.
Apres ski, a lively piece of the valley’s ski culture that also generates a food and beverage revenue stream for resorts, is bouncing back with local musicians. COVID safety guidelines vary, so pack a face mask just in case.
Though many valley establishments serve live apres entertainment, numerous skiers and riders end their day on snow with a brewski steps from the slopes.
Jackson’s Black Mountain has weathered the season’s challenges well in its Lostbo Pub. Even when the mountain curtailed its offerings to just skinning and rope tow tickets during opening week and Christmas vacation, skiers and non-skiers bellied up to Mahogany Ridge, the bar.
“It made me so ecstatic to see the Lostbo Pub fill up without having a chair lift running during that time,” emailed Black’s Jessie Victoria.
She says the musicians are excited to play again.
“Many of them are looking for feedback on the show as they shake the rust off from not playing out for over a year,” she noted.
It also means a return to the social scene.
“This could be said for last year as well but it is the musicians that get skiers and riders to stay and hang out. This is how people make lifelong ski friends, connections and memories,” she said.
Black’s live apres is Friday and Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and daily during vacation week.
Live apres returned to King Pine’s Trails End Tavern on Jan. 1 with Jonathan Sarty and Ray Ryan. Saturdays feature live music with varying mid-afternoon start times.
King Pine’s Marketing Manager Thomas Prindle says live music “definitely can enhance and add to a memorable experience of visiting a ski area, having a great day and fun on the slopes and then enjoying an afternoon beverage and some live music while you reflect on some of the day’s runs, relax and enjoy good times with family or friends.”
At Cranmore’s Zip’s Pub, the resort’s Deschenes says there is an energy that live music brings to the apres scene that was definitely missing last season.
“The lifestyle of skiing and riding is just as important as the sport itself,” said Deschenes, a member of the band Rek’lis.
Cranmore has music Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and daily during holiday and vacation period, plus Mountain Meister Wednesdays.
“We’re also starting off with bringing back smaller bands, sticking to solo and duo acts,” said Deschenes.
Apres with live music returned to Ptarmigan’s at Attitash, Bear Peak’s The Den and the Wildcat Pub. At Attiash (Saturdays), the Scott Baer Trio played on Dec. 18 while Ryan St. Onge took the stage on Dec. 10 at the Cat (Fridays and Saturdays).
“It’s an important part of the apres ski culture at both resorts,” emailed Melissa Hampton, marketing manager at Attitash and Wildcat. “People will decide where they are going to après based on who is playing where. You might ski all day at Wildcat, but if a band you like is playing at Attitash you’ll head there for apres.”
According to Hampton, they’ve seen some seen some bigger and more enthusiastic crowds this season when there is live music particularly at Attitash.
“Because the bands don’t wear masks, we can’t allow dancing, so it’s like the (1984) movie ‘Footloose,’” she said. “It’s hard when there is a good live music not to get up and dance, but obviously it’s most important for everyone to stay safe from COVID.”
A couple of resorts are keeping the stage dark for now like Shawnee’s Blizzard’s Pub.
“We are not currently offering live music,” emailed marketing director Rachael Wilkinson. “We will look to bring it back when COVID is under control.”
Bretton Wood’s Slopeside Pub is also keeping live music on hold. Marketing director Craig Clemmer says they are continuing to evaluate.
“The Bretton Woods crowd it a little different,” said Clemmer. “The entire experience is more on skiing and less on the apres. Our crowd would rather have a higher end glass of wine and conversation.”
