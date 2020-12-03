In a sport conducive to social distancing, Granite Backcountry Alliance is preparing for a surge of skiers in the glades. Anticipating an increase in backcountry skiing interest similar to that seen in hiking and mountain biking around the valley this summer and fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit is taking part in a national education effort to school newcomers to the pristine pursuit.
Expecting a 20- to 30-percent increase in backcountry skiing usage around the area, the GBA (granitebackcountryalliance.org) has joined the Ski Kind movement (skikind.org) through the non-profit Winter Wildlands Alliance to educate users about etiquette in the woods.
“The sport is dependent upon everyone acting for the greater good of the outdoor community,” said GBA founder Tyler Ray of North Conway in a Monday phone interview.
GBA, which helps maintain and develop skiing glades in the White Mountains and western Maine with various landowners, will help spread the backcountry responsibility code through social media, traditional media, products, glade signage and veteran backcountry skiers as ambassadors.
The code is summed up with seven topics — ski no trace, ski self-reliant, ski inclusive, ski aware, ski respectful, ski smart and ski kind.
Elements include taking only photos, keep waterways clean, pack out poop (dogs, too) and don’t trash the place. Carry what you need, prepare for worst-case scenarios and don’t put yourself in a precarious situation. Be or find a mentor and be a positive part of the community.
Understand snowpack, terrain, conditions, weather forecasts and avalanche possibilities. Have a plan. Keep your eyes and mind open.
Be nice, park appropriately. Don’t posthole or pee in the skin track. Know your gear and limits. Be a good neighbor.
Be kind even to someone who is being a jerk.
Tyler said by late spring the backcountry ski community identified this season with red flags written all over it.
“We felt it was in the best interest of the backcountry community to come up with a code of conduct to address the issues,” he said.
So GBA is joining forces with groups from New England like Vermont’s Catamount Trail Association to California and Nevada’s Tahoe Backcountry Alliance to spread the gospel.
“It is really important that folks think about the education side of the sport and the good neighborly relations that are required,” he said. “I think people need to ask themselves, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’”
Backcountry skiing is based on partnerships with land owners and won’t survive incredible acts of ignorance.
“If those relationships become breached, it is all for naught,” he said.
GBA oversees eight glade zones and four Civilian Conservation Corps trails. This fall, observing safety protocols, four public volunteer glade days were held to maintain the Black and White Glade in the Rumford, Maine, area, Cooley-Jericho Glade around Franconia and the Sherbie-GOS Glade around Pinkham Notch. Part of Project Haircut, the crews trimmed the glades while Rumford’s White Cap received two new lines. Private crews also were at work.
“We gave a trim to every glade zone because next year we have bigger ambitions and want to make sure we have everything in tip top shape before we move on,” he said.
Though Tuckerman Ravine is a rite of passage, GBA has some glades amenable for backcountry entry for newcomers — and that’s an ambiguous term as expert alpine skiers can be forest rookies.
Madison’s Hypnosis Glade off Route 113 is a gentle family-friend pod with about 400 feet in vertical drop while Chatham’s Baldface in Evans Notch in the White Mountain National Forest offers both above and below treeline skiing so newbies can develop their skills at lower elevation before progressing upward.
GBA’s web site has up-to-date information about its glades while its coffee table/guidebook “Graniteland” is an excellent backwoods companion.
GBA is planning to hold its M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin & Ski and spring Wild Corn Shindig, but will adhere to any state-wide pandemic mandates.
Uphilling is seeing healthy usage numbers. According to the SIA Participation Study 2019-2020 alpine touring had 705,000 participants and 652,000 snowboard participants nationwide last season.
In 2018, as part of an economic impact study GBA reported 1,706 visitors to Randolph’s Crescent Ridge, 4,288 to Maple Villa in Intervale and 3,684 at Baldface.
“People should contribute to the sport and give back” said Tyler. “Volunteer for glade days, help at events, become a member or help in other ways.”
In doing so, it makes all the efforts worthwhile.
