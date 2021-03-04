For a fat biker like Conway’s Kevin Tilton, it was sweet to be racing in the saddle on snow.
“It was great to have a nice hard hillclimb in the middle of winter after not doing anything for practically a year,’ said Tilton, 39.
On Sunday a record filled field of 250 participants — 132 fat bikers, 88 snowshoers and 30 Nordic skiers — competed in the Ski, Shoe & Fatbike to the Clouds along Great Glen Trails and the Mt. Washington Auto Road with base temps in the 30s with some clouds.
It also saw two fat bikers get engaged at the finish.
“We’re just happy to have this race again,” said Lisa McCoy, Great Glen Trails’ events and marketing director. “This was the last event we did in 2020 so it is awesome to be able to welcome people back.”
The 10-km course utilized 4 km of the cross-country ski network and 6 km on the auto road to the finish. Racers gained about 2,200 feet in elevation on the road.
Instead of the usual divisional mass starts, COVID-19 safety protocols saw five second interval starts with chip timing so participants didn’t know results until later in the day. Participants wore masks at the start and around the base area. Masks were required during outside bib pickup, and there was no awards ceremony.
The freestyle competition is rooted in the mid-1990s Ski to the Clouds, a Nordic-ski-only race, which has evolved to include fat bikes and snowshoes with entries in both disciplines now easily eclipsing the original cross-country ski category.
“It is a real range of experienced hardcore Nordic skiers to folks who literally might be snowshoeing up the mountain," McCoy said. “This is a real competitive race though. It is not for the inexperienced because you have to ski, snowshoe or fat bike back down the mountain.”
Men’s fat bike winner was Concord’s Andy Gould (53:25) with Lisbon’s Anya Bogdanets taking women’s fat bike in 1:09:07. Woman’s snowshoe winner was Bedford’s Jennifer Mortimer at 1:12:04. Men’s snowshoe winner Gofftown’s Jacob Wormald (1:03:17). Fastest male skier was Hanover’s Adam Glueck (50:41). Fastest female was Sweden, Maine’s Emily Carty (1:03:31), a Fryeburg Academy graduate. The youngest participant was 12.
The race attracted many multi-sport athletes including a handful from the valley like Tilton, a Mount Washington running and cycling veteran.
Tilton used the first race segment as a warm-up before tacking the hill.
“You don’t want to burn all your matches in the first four k,” he said. He said the weather was almost too warm. The best part? The ride down, something you can’t do in the summer hillclimb.
“You should definitely take advantage of doing it,” he said. “As long as you have the right clothes and you are dry, it’s fun.”
Erik Nelson, 50, of Intervale felt really good and strong on his fat bike. He commended course conditions considered it snowed the day before. He said it was a little soft but consistent. Nelson does a lot of long bicycle rides, many on dirt and has competed in the grueling bikepacking Vermont Super 8.
“Today, it felt really solid going down,” he said. “Sometimes it can feel a bit squashy but it was good riding all around.”
Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon solo title winner Josh Flanagan of Alton, 41, said he was expecting soft and slushy conditions but it stayed cold enough to make it rideable the whole way making it better than expected. Like Tilton and Nelson, Flanagan had done this event before.
“I felt I was a little slower today but I had a better day,” he said.
With a fat bike element at Great Glen Trails added to this year’s Inferno, Flanagan is optimistic it could help him.
“I think I can use that to my advantage,” he said.
Flanagan, Tilton and Nelson are Great Glen Trails Nordic Meister regulars.
Not every participant reached the finish line though. Conway’s Laura Bennett, 39, made it about two miles up the auto road on skis before running out of gas during her first time doing the event. Conway was a Kennett High skier who has also participated in mountain bike races like the 24 Hours of Great Glen.
“Skiing down was probably my favorite part” she said. “I didn’t make it to the top. I was ready to be done.”
But not with the event. She plans to be back.
“I’m just going to have to train more,” she said.
