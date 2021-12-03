It is December, but there has been little snow yet. Skiers of both types — alpine and Nordic — are anxious to go skiing, but the weather hasn’t cooperated. Stuck between the warmer seasons and winter, active people are looking for ways to stay in shape while waiting for the white stuff.
With holiday stuffing and shorter days, this month is the toughest one for staying lean and fit. What’s a skier going to do to stay in shape and be ready for winter sports?
For Nordic and alpine skiers, skipping exercise and training now will ensure a slow, agonizing start to the winter season. It’s important to stay active this month to get ready for snow sports demands.
Pre-season ski training and exercise are the keys. Whether you’re a downhill, Nordic or backcountry skier, there are many ways to get your body and mind ready for ski season. How do you do that?
One option is to self-construct your exercise program, tapping into your own experiences and knowledge. Using online sources, books and other skiers’ suggestions, you can put together a good pre-season training regime.
Another option is to sign up for a pre-season training series under the guidance of a professional athletic trainer, physical therapist, or ski instructor. For a nominal fee, you’ll get the benefit of someone knowledgeable guiding and structuring your training.
In Mount Washington Valley, we are fortunate to have many quality pre-season programs for skiers. Some are in-person classes and others have online options. The instructors are not only committed athletes and skiers, they’re also professional trainers who know what skills skiers need for the season ahead.
Instructors may use different methods and exercises, but their overall goals are the same. Whether the workout is online, on skis, in a yoga studio or fitness center, skiers will be working on similar skills.
When I reviewed four local programs, the keywords in their descriptions were balance, strength, flexibility, endurance, cardio fitness and aerobic capacity. These are all the things Nordic or alpine skiers need to ski well.
The first program I checked out was “Winter Sports Yoga Flow” at Mountain Kula Yoga Studio, located in North Conway downstairs at the Local Grocer’s. It’s offered Wednesdays in December from 10-11:15 a.m., both in the studio and virtually.
I was looking for an in-person yoga class and also wanted to get in shape for ski season. This sounded like the perfect course for me, combining both. The description, “This yoga class begins with dynamic yoga movements that will help strengthen specific muscles used in winter sports. We will be working on balance, strength, flexibility and endurance to awaken the body,” hit all my pre-season goals.
I signed up online at mountainkulayoga.com/ and chose to use the drop-in option for $18.There were other options of purchasing a five-pack ($80) or 10-pack ($130) cards that could be used in any of the studio’s yoga classes or a $120 unlimited classes monthly membership.
Erin Paradis is the instructor. With an extensive background in outdoor recreation, yoga, reiki, massage and nutrition health, she tailors the class to help students prepare their bodies for the demands of winter sports. Using yoga positions and incorporating flow from one to the other, she targets hip flexion, balance and activating the glutes and core muscles. She finishes her class with “mindfulness and longer holds to promote mobility and longevity.”
When I went to my first class, I was surprised to see friends who are avid cyclists and cross-country skiers. They had signed up for the same reason — get ready for ski season! The class was well-paced, starting slowly with warm-up exercises for different parts of the body. As we “heated” up, Erin gave us more challenging poses, but always gave permission for individual modifications.
In the end, we cooled down and relaxed on our mats. The class went by quickly. Afterward, my body told me it had had a good workout and needed to go back for more.
The second program I reviewed was Hilary McCloy’s “Powder Hour” and “Powder Hour Nordic.” Hilary is well-equipped to instruct and coach. She has the background and knowledge of a physical therapist combined with her five years of experience as a U.S. Ski Team member. Add to that her experience as an ultra-runner. Her goals are to help skiers and other athletes improve their performance and minimize injuries.
Her “Powder Hour” class is an “eight-week conditioning program that will focus on strengthening the key muscle groups that are required to ski safely and powerfully.” It is an online course where students are sent two 45-minute workouts per week to work on their ski conditioning. The cost is $100.
This year, Hilary has added “Powder Hour Premium.” Along with the workouts, students can also get more specific and individual instruction in 30-minute Zoom chats for $150 total.
Also, new this year is the “Elevation Challenge.” The challenge is a tally of the vertical gain that students accomplish during the eight weeks of class, either hiking, running or stair climbing. Winners are eligible for some cool ski-related prizes at the end.
The “Powder Hour Nordic” ($75) and “Powder Hour Nordic Premium” ($125) are also offered by Hilary. The Nordic course is a “six-week course conditioning course that will focus on strengthening and identifying the key muscle groups that enable you to ski stronger and more balanced.” Many of my cross-country ski friends have signed up for this course. Check it out (tinyurl.com/hspsrzyc).
The third program I participated in and enjoyed in the past is being offered again this year by Great Glen Trail’s Sue Wemyss — “Nordic Warm-up.” Sue is offering classes on Tuesdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21 from 9-11:30 a.m. Many Nordic Meisters sign up for these classes to get ready for their race season.
As stated on the website, “Sue will help you improve your technical skiing ability through drills, demonstrations and individual feedback in these small group sessions. Geared for intermediate to advanced skiers, these sessions will help you tune in to your technique and achieve greater efficiency. Get ready to stride and glide into the season with confidence!”
Classes in classic technique are offered from 9-10 a.m., skate from 10:30-11:30 a.m. There’s also an optional kick zone prep at 8:30 a.m. Skiers can choose to do both techniques and attend all six sessions ($80 pass holder/$120 non-pass holder) or just attend one session. It’s a very flexible and worthwhile program. Go to greatglentrails.com/nordicwarmup to check out your options.
The fourth program being offered this year is at Core Community Fitness with Taryn Palmer on Thursdays, from 5-6 p.m. Taryn, a former NCAA downhill skier for UNH, is well-versed in ski conditioning activities and is certified as a personal trainer. This six-week class will use circuit stations to build strength, flexibility and aerobic capacity, while social distancing. Taryn gets skiers ready to hit the slopes, trails and beyond. The cost of the class is $120. Sign up at corecommunityfitness.com/classes.
Now is the time to get in skiing shape. Find or make a program that works for you. When the ski centers open, you’ll be ready to go!
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
