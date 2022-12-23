Before last weekend’s snowstorm, conditions looked bleak for cross-country skiing. I didn’t get discouraged. For many years, that’s how it goes — no New England White Christmas.
The valley was lucky to get a foot or more of heavy, wet snow this early. Though back-breaking to shovel, it was a perfect ski base. It packed down and covered grass, rocks and roots. Nordic centers got out groomers and packed it down more. “Concrete” snow is hard to set tracks in, but it could be skate groomed. Most skiers can handle that.
In my 45 years of Nordic skiing, I’ve noticed a trend toward less snow and later snow each year. Lately, the nature of the snowstorms has also changed. We’re getting more heavy wet snow, followed by freezing temperatures, instead of lovely powdery snow. It’s hard on trees and powerlines. This last storm had power companies and their customers struggling with outages. Nordic groomers and trail crews became loggers first, clearing downed trees, before starting to groom.
I have been thinking lately about how much snow it takes to have ski-able snow. Reaching out to fellow Nordics and cross-country centers, I asked three questions:
1) How do you define "ski-able" cross-country snow conditions, either for your center, grooming or personal experience?
2) As a Nordic enthusiast, what changes have you seen over time with snow conditions where you ski?
3) What adjustments will be needed to continue to make Nordic skiing feasible in this area?
Following up with these questions, I specifically asked Nordic centers, “How much snowfall do you need to start grooming the trails?”
Here are some of their answers:
1) Ski-able snow: Answers depended on where you ski. Jackson’s Laurel Smith said she could ski on 2-4 inches on flat grass, but would need at least 6 inches to ski up and down hills. Nat Lucy said, 2-3 inches, depending on consistency” and how trails were maintained. Smoother trails could take less snow.
Bretton Woods’ Mike Innis commented, “It depends on the density of the snow, if the ground is frozen, or how wet the trails are. A wet, heavy snow would get more terrain open than light, powdery snow.” He recommends at least 10” of snow.
Fryeburg Academy’s Nordic coach and groomer John Weston needs 2.5 inches to "get his team skiing on athletic fields. Five inches would get us on the trails,” he said.
At Great Glen Trails, Nate Harvey is “picky about opening our trails too early.” It “pays off with a better product” to wait before using equipment on the trails. They can open most trails with 6-8 inches of snow. Most of their trails have stone dust surfaces and need less snow to make them ski-able.
Doug Armstrong has already been skiing on Silver Star’s 1-meter of snow. However, he remembers once enjoying skiing on Bear Notch Road’s paved surface with only a half inch of snow over a thin layer of frozen rain.
Everyone mentioned the necessity of having “rock skis” for early or late-season skiing. These are older skis you don’t mind damaging in marginal conditions.
2) Changes in snow conditions.
Smith had never skied on manmade snow before moving back east but sees it “becoming critical for pre-Christmas skiing” here. She goes to Craftsbury and Maine’s Quarry Road to get in early-season skiing.
Innis thinks the first snowfall and skiable conditions are coming later and later into the season in New England. “Instead of being able to ski around Thanksgiving, it’s more like Christmas time." Harvey agrees and mentions the seasonal melting cycles that also compromise snow coverage.
Marianne Borowski also said, “Snowfall is coming later each year, not usually by the Christmas holidays.”
Weston believes the valley is still in a snow belt. He’s noticed a recent pattern where “December is unpredictable, January is cold but not snowy, and February is the snow month.”
Armstrong mentions plenty of poor snow years in the last half-century. He thinks Nordic areas will have to go the way of alpine areas and implement snowmaking to deal with them.
3) Adjustments Nordic areas can make
Skiers and Nordic centers mentioned improving trails to make them smoother and wider, adding snowmaking and being smart with grooming.
Trail improvement is top of the list. In North Conway’s Whitaker Woods, using wood chips salvaged from logging operations has helped them cover rocks and roots to make trails smoother, requiring less snow.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation board members John Higgins and Bill Ballou and the trail crew cut back trees along trails to allow more snow to land on trails. They’ve also removed rocks and grassed over areas to make more level trails.
Borowski mentioned that snowmobile clubs are also working to remove rails, rocks, and roots so they can use their trails sooner. They need at least a foot of packed snow to ride! Low snow years have been challenging.
Weston says, “My focus for our trails is excavation in the off-season so that not much snow is needed to ski and race. Quality of trail over quantity.”
Innis agrees that “smoothing out and flattening the trails and ensuring excellent drainage” is needed to produce trails needing minimal snow amounts.
Adding snowmaking to Nordic systems was mentioned by everyone as a solution. Locally, Great Glen, Bretton Woods, and recently, Jackson, are using snow-making equipment to augment natural snowfall and fill in bare spots.
Borowski said today’s snow machines are more maneuverable and can be moved from one location to another to meet skiers’ and groomers’ needs. “They can make trails smoother and safer and improve skiers’ experiences.” That’s especially important for beginner skiers.
Innis sees snowmaking as being imperative. He wrote, “As we move towards the future in our world of cross-country skiing and climate change, we need to implement best practices of snow farming, snowmaking and summer/fall trail work.”
When and how to groom
When snow does finally fall, the key to preserving it is knowing when, where and how to groom. Most Nordic centers groom first with small machines and rollers to pack snow. If snow is heavy and wet, they’ll wait until it dries out before grooming. As Harvey said, they avoid using their equipment prematurely, knowing it could destroy the snow.
Jackson’s director, Ellen Chandler, says they use small machines if the snow isn’t too wet and at least 6 inches. They pack it flat and rarely put in classic tracks with the first snowfall.
Cort Hanson at MWVSTF says, “If snow has good body, we can skate groom easy trails with 4-5 inches.” Groomer and Kennett Nordic Coach Steve Vosburgh “makes the call based on temperature, snow type and rate of accumulation.”
Bretton Woods also starts with snow machines. When there’s enough snow, they get the snowcat out but may start with one with rubber tracks to avoid damaging trails.
Managing Nordic trails is a fine art. Nordic centers are doing everything they can to adjust to changing snowfall patterns and amounts by improving their trails, adding snowmaking, and grooming carefully. Next time you visit one of them, be sure to appreciate and thank them for their efforts.
Happy holidays and Nordic skiing.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
