Before last weekend’s snowstorm, conditions looked bleak for cross-country skiing. I didn’t get discouraged. For many years, that’s how it goes — no New England White Christmas.

The valley was lucky to get a foot or more of heavy, wet snow this early. Though back-breaking to shovel, it was a perfect ski base. It packed down and covered grass, rocks and roots. Nordic centers got out groomers and packed it down more. “Concrete” snow is hard to set tracks in, but it could be skate groomed. Most skiers can handle that.

