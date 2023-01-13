Life sometimes gets in the way. On Jan. 6, I was all set to drive up to Jackson to take some pictures and get information for my next article. After, I planned to ski with the Friday Gliders. I loaded up my car with ski equipment, started it up and backed right out — into my garage door. A damaged door is life’s way of saying, “Slow down, you move too fast!” I wasn’t going anywhere — the door wouldn’t open.

Plan B: Stay home, call the garage door repair guy and notify the insurance company. Fortunately, Wayne Harriman from White Mountain Overhead Doors, was able to come over quickly to survey the damage. He was able to bang in the door and get it open so I could get my car out. I still wasn’t going anywhere. Given my luck that day, I knew I better stay home.

