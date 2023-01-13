Life sometimes gets in the way. On Jan. 6, I was all set to drive up to Jackson to take some pictures and get information for my next article. After, I planned to ski with the Friday Gliders. I loaded up my car with ski equipment, started it up and backed right out — into my garage door. A damaged door is life’s way of saying, “Slow down, you move too fast!” I wasn’t going anywhere — the door wouldn’t open.
Plan B: Stay home, call the garage door repair guy and notify the insurance company. Fortunately, Wayne Harriman from White Mountain Overhead Doors, was able to come over quickly to survey the damage. He was able to bang in the door and get it open so I could get my car out. I still wasn’t going anywhere. Given my luck that day, I knew I better stay home.
Sunday turned out to be a better day to visit Jackson. The roads weren’t snow-covered, the sun was bright and the sky was blue. I made a plan. First, I made sure I opened the garage door. Then, I drove to Jackson. I had three goals that day: 1) find out more about their new snowmaking system, 2) ski test manmade snow on Wentworth’s Golf Course and 3) ski trails that were open.
When I arrived at Jackson XC’s Lodge, I saw several lessons happening on the golf course. Thanks to snowmaking and a little dusting of snow overnight, the teaching area was snow-covered. Despite recent meltdowns, manmade snow had covered bare spots and made skiing possible.
I went inside to talk to Jackson’s Executive Director Ellen Chandler. She said the trail crew had been working hard to make snow. They were able to spread it with the Pisten Bully to cover a half circle around the golf course. The aim was to create skiable terrain in the village for lessons and kids’ programs. It looked like their plan was working. Future plans are to move the portable snow guns out to the Ellis to fix bare spots there so that trail could be opened.
Does manmade snow ski like natural snow? I put on my classic skis to test it out. The glide was good, the grip was fine. I couldn’t tell the difference. The “snow” was deep enough in some places for tracks to be set. Skiers were cruising the flats and going up and down hills with ease. I skied out to the covered bridge and back and saw happy skiers. Where the snowmaking cover stopped, bare ground discouraged me from skiing farther. I turned around.
Given the finicky weather patterns the valley has been getting lately, using snowmaking machines to augment natural cover makes sense. I’m glad Jackson has made this investment to improve the skiing for Nordic skiers. It may be the only way to keep cross-country skiing alive as the climate changes.
With information gathering and testing done, it was time for a ski tour. During vacation week, I drove up to Prospect Farm and waited for 15 minutes for a parking place. Once I was on the groomed snow, it was worth every minute. As I skated out Boggy Brook and climbed up to Orchard Trail, I saw lots of beautiful snow and happy skiers and dogs. A ski out UST (Unnamed Ski Trail) brought me to one of the best Mount Washington views. Finishing with a downhill run on the Wildcat Valley Trail, I arrived back at my car, happy and ski-satisfied.
Prospect Farm area, with its higher elevation, usually has the earliest and best snow, but it is a five-mile drive from the village. Timing is everything if you don’t want to wait to park and ski. Go midweek if you can, or early morning, right after lunch or late afternoon. Even if you have to wait for a little, the snow conditions are worth it.
Sunday, I had a different idea of where to ski. The snow report showed that Windy Hill fields, past Black Mountain Ski Area, had been groomed. On the report, a skier’s picture showed an ungroomed, but snow-covered Bald Land Trail beyond the fields. I was intrigued and wanted to go explore that.
Turning left after the ski area, I drove up Black Mountain Road to the JSTF parking lot on the right. Several cars were already there. My first goal was to skate Windy Hill’s loops, then check out the connection to Bald Land Trail. Walking up Windy Hill B&B’s drive, I put my skis on when I reached the snow-covered fields. I didn’t see anyone out there in that white expanse.
Because the fields are exposed to the sun, the snow was a little scratchy from melting and refreezing cycles, but the surface was well covered. Climbing up to the top of the field, I got an excellent mountain view. The connection to Bald Land there looked good. After my field loops, I intended to put on my touring skis and go explore it.
Back at my car, I met Susie Lathrop. We decided to ski together on Bald Land Trail and see how far we could go. Back up Windy Hill we climbed, then turned off on a trail into the woods. The trees and ground were covered with new powder — a winter wonderland. At the new connector to Bald Land, we turned right. Ski tracks told us we weren’t the first ones to come this way.
Coverage on the trail was pretty good, with only a few icy patches and bare spots. We made note of them for the ski back down. When we came to big bare spots caused by stream run-offs, we decided to turn around. The ride back down was awesome.
The next day, JXC’s ski report listed this trail (No. 1) and Woodland Trail (No. 2) as “small-machine groomed” Sunday night. Skiers with “intermediate and above ski skills” could ski all the way to the “S” curve and back. Unfortunately, because of a logging operation on the East Pasture (No. 15) part, there is no “big East Pasture Loop” to ski this year. What a big disappointment! When that loop is snow-covered, there’s nothing like it for beauty and fun. It’s my favorite. Maybe, next year, I’ll get to ski it.
For now, I’ll ski where I can and pray for more snow or snowmaking to come. Guess that’s the “new normal” for January in New England.
January events
Jan. 3-Feb. 28 (Tuesdays) — Nordic, Snowshoe and Fatbike Meisters at Great Glen Trails from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 8-March 12 (Sundays) — Bill Koch Ski League for Kids, Great Glen Trails, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Jan. 14-15 — Women’s Winter Escape, Great Glen Trails, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 14-March 18 (Saturdays) — Guided Snowshoe Tours, Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, 1 p.m.
Jan. 15 — Demo Day, Great Glen Trails, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jan. 16 — Geschmossel Ski Race, Bretton Woods Nordic Center.
Jan. 21 — Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic 21K, Jackson Ski Touring Center, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 — NENSA Women’s Ski Day, Jackson Ski Touring, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 27-29 — Snow Sculpting Competition, Great Glen Trails.
Jan. 28 — M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin and Ski, Great Glen Trails, 11:30 a.m.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.