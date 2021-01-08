The New Year — 2021 — is here and it brought new snow! Thank goodness 2020 is behind us and we can look forward to a better year ahead. With COVID vaccines becoming more available to help us fight this deadly pandemic, we look forward to a healthier year. Last Saturday’s snowstorm gave us just enough snow to go skiing or snowshoeing again. Things are looking up!
Traditionally, a new year signals a “new beginning.” It’s a time to take stock, examine your life and plan for the future. What can you improve, look forward to and experience in the next year? What will your goals be in 2021?
We are nine days into January already. Have you written all your “Thank you” notes and made your New Year’s resolutions? I haven’t, but I’m working on them.
Thinking about my resolutions made me wonder where this custom came from. One source I consulted connected it to an English custom of cleaning the chimney on New Year’s Day to bring luck to the household (and probably less chimney fires). Chimney cleaning then transformed into “cleaning the slate,” and making resolutions to correct faults and bad habits and resolving to make the new year better than the past. There are parallels to this tradition dating back to the Babylonians, Romans, Christian, and Judaism religions. As Wikipedia explains, “the concept, regardless of creed, is to reflect upon self-improvement annually.”
Rather than focusing on all my bad habits, I should get rid of, I found more success over the years with adopting “positive” resolutions. I have adopted the “I will try to” style of resolution. It’s so much easier to establish new “good” habits than to expunge old “bad” habits. Even if you don’t fully reach your objectives, as long as you make progress toward them, there’s a warm, positive feeling rather than that negative “I messed up again” feeling.
As 2021 advances, I’m already thinking ahead to my new positive resolutions. Some have to do with personal goals of organization, tidying and setting my affairs in order — I will finish writing that “will” and complete my estate planning. Once again, I’ll tackle cleaning out my files, closet and drawers.
All those tasks are necessary, but not much fun. In 2021, I vow to enjoy life more and stay healthy! I want to learn new skills, stay active and spend more time being with friends and family. Many of these I can accomplish through cross-country skiing.
My 2021 Nordic New Year’s Resolutions:
1) Exercise more frequently: In winter, if there’s snow, that means more cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. I’d like to say I’ll get out every day, but I’d feel good about getting out at least 3-5 days a week. Being outside in the woods, enjoying nature and getting a vigorous, low-impact workout is not only good for me, but it is also fun!
2) Improve balance, strength and coordination: I can’t think of a better way to work on these than to cross country ski. Whether I’m classic or skate skiing, balance is the first thing I have to get right. Strength comes into play as I use leg, arm and core muscles to hold that balance and propel myself forward. Coordination and precise timing of all these movements and muscles make the skis fly and adds to the pleasure of skiing.
No matter how long you’ve been skiing, there are always ways to improve your technique. Practice skills and drills on your own, consult ski books, magazines or online sources or take a clinic or private lesson. We can get better with age and experience.
3) Spend more time with friends: Cross-country skiing or snowshoeing are great activities to do solo, but they’re even more fun when you have a friend or two along. You can share the outdoors together.
Sunday, I had a good time skiing local trails by myself. On Tuesday, I had an even better time skiing them with my 7-year-old grandson Iver. What fun I had watching him gliding through the woods and tackling the hills. He’s becoming quite the Nordic skier!
Wednesday, I jumped at a friend’s invitation to ski in Jackson. As we headed to the Ellis to get out of the wind, I thought how different it was from my ski there Monday. With a friend along, it was more fun to dodge wet or bare spots and negotiate tricky hills. It was great to be out there talking and laughing with someone else.
If snowshoeing is your preferred activity, grab a friend or family member and go explore the many trails there are in the Mount Washington Valley. You can find them at local Nordic centers, in the national, state and town forests, or even in your backyard. Snowshoeing is a great way to get out in the winter, exercising and enjoying good company.
4) Have more adventures: It’s easy to stay at your home course and never venture out past your usual trails, but that’s boring. Go places and try trails you’ve never been to before. Explore trails unknown, and test your limits.
Go off-track and do some backcountry excursions. Check out the National Forest ski trails at Beaver Brook, Hayes Copp, Pinkham Notch and Zealand. See if the lower Nanamocomuck is skiable. Locate Wonalancet Outdoor Club’s ungroomed ski and snowshoe trails for exploratory outings.
Downhill Nordic trips are always interesting whether you try the backside of Wildcat, Avalanche Brook, Doublehead or Bretton Woods’ Nordic High Country skiing in the Stickney Range. Visit Granite Backcountry Alliance’s website: granitebackcountryalliance.org to find newly developed places to backcountry ski.
All you need for them is the right equipment and clothing, intermediate to advanced skills, good snow conditions and courage. Try something new that’s within your skillset and enjoy the adventure.
5) Share the love of Nordic skiing with others: Whether I’m teaching skiing, composing ski columns or taking my grandkids skiing, my goal is for everyone to have fun cross-country skiing. I hope to infect them with the “Nordic bug.” I hope they’ll discover that cross country skiing is a great way to get out and enjoy winter.
2021 is finally here! Get your resolve and resolutions ready to make it a better year than the last. Make plans to go cross-country skiing or snowshoeing and spend time outdoors with friends and family. Work on your improving your technique and try new places and trails. Become a Nordic adventurer and embrace winter as you glide along through the woods and fields, making your new year Nordic tracks. Have a great New Year!
January weekly events
Great Glen Trails:
Tuesday Nordic, Snowshoe and Fat Bike Meisters, Jan. 5 — March 9 at 3:45 p.m. Nordic, 1 p.m. snowshoers, 4-6 p.m., Fat bikers.
Sundays, Bill Koch Ski League, young skiers from grades 1-8, 1:30-3:30 p.m., through March 14.
Saturdays, guided snowshoe tours, 1-2:15 p.m.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation:
Skate clinics, Friday and Sundays. Call JSTF (603) 383-9355 to register and get details.
Classic ski clinics — confidence on hills and more glide — Wednesdays or Saturdays, call (603) 383-9355 for details and to register.
Friday Gliders, Sliders and Easy Sliders, Jan. 8 through March, 1-3 p.m., a 2-hour social ski.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation:
Guided snowshoe tours: Saturdays, 1 p.m. at Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale.
Snowshoe yoga tours: Sundays, 10 a.m. at the Ragged Mountain Equipment.
January special events
Saturday, Jan. 17, Great Glen Trails Nordic Demo Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23, Jackson Ski Touring’s Freeman Frost Classic 30K Race. 8:30-11a.m. Go to: tinyurl.com/y42tjs3f.
Saturday, Jan. 30, Granite Backcountry Alliance’s “The M.W. Otto Road Memorial Skin and Ski.” noon to 5 p.m. Sold out! Go watch them climb and ski.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
