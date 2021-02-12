At some point, parents who started their children skiing young realize the kids need more experiences than family ski outings. Once children reach competence in gliding, climbing, stopping and getting up by themselves, they start looking for new adventures. They become less dependent on their parents and more independent in their skiing. These skiers don’t like parents telling them how to ski. They’re ready to move to the next level. Skiing with Mom and Dad isn’t enough fun or challenging enough.
That’s when savvy parents start looking for kids’ ski programs where the young skier can ski with other kids, have fun, and learn new skills. We did that when our kids reached that stage. When we first moved to the Valley in the ’90s, our children participated in the ESSC ski program through their school. On the weekends, we enrolled them in Attitash and Black Mountain Ski Areas youth ski programs.
There weren’t any Nordic youth programs then.
When my son Joe was around 10, we signed him up for the newly created “Nordic Development” program, started by Doug Armstrong, Tom Thurston and Chris Barstow. Its goal was to get young, enthusiastic cross country skiers together to build skills, play games, race, and have fun. The group eventually went to Bill Koch League Festivals in Vermont and New Hampshire and had a fantastic time racing and meeting other young New England skiers.
Now, that my son Joe’s grown up and has a family of his own, he and his wife, Hayden, cross country ski with kids, Iver, age 7, and Juliet, 4. Both of them started on “boot” skis before they were 2. Now, they ski on regular skis and have fun on snow with friends and family.
This year, Iver’s parents realized he was ready for more ski experiences. They signed him up for the Bill Koch League Ski Club at Great Glen Trails. Under Coach Sue Wemyss’ direction, skiers from first-grade through eighth play games, have races and build skills for 8 Sunday afternoons from 1:30-3:30 p.m. It’s a great program to get kids out skiing, learning, and having fun.
This week, my focus will be on local Nordic center programs like this that encourage kids to get out on snow:
Bill Koch League (BKL): As the Great Glen Trail’s website explains, “The BKL is a regional youth ski program named after Bill Koch, the first U.S. Olympic medalist in cross country skiing.” The focus of the program is on ski skills development, fun games on skis, trail skiing, hunts and obstacle courses, sprints and races, ski jumping, ski care and more.
Usually, at the end of the season, there’s a big BKL Festival where all the clubs come together to have fun dressing up for the parades, racing, playing games, and meeting other young skiers from all over New England. This year, because of COVID concerns, there won’t be a big festival, but mini-festivals are being planned in each state.
Locally, besides GGT’s program, Bretton Woods and Gunstock usually have Bill Koch League Clubs, However, because of COVID concerns, they decided not to host them this year, but Great Glen figured out a way to still offer the program while keeping everyone safe. They meet outside, social distance, and wear masks if they have to go inside. It seems to be working.
As Sue related to me, “The primary focus on the program is to provide for fun experiences on cross country skis! Skill development is also a focus, mostly accomplished through games, challenges and modeling by coaches and experienced skiers.” Iver’s loving it and his dad is enjoying volunteering, too.
BKL Club dues are $60 for the first child, $50 additional children, and includes a BKL membership with New England Nordic Ski Association (NENSA). If you’re interested in knowing more about GGT’s program, contact Sue Wemyss at GGGT (603) 466-3988 or email her at sue@mt-washington.com.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s Children Nordic Programs: JSTF has 3 center-based programs offered this year, in addition to their off-site Project Succeed programs in the elementary schools. They offer activities for toddlers and parents, elementary-age children, and middle and high school age students.
Toddlers and Tots: This program runs from January to March. On Tuesday mornings, non-holiday, Jackson XC offers free tickets and rentals, including pulks and tot skis, to adult skiers who bring a child or children under the age of 5 to the center. The use of equipment is based on availability.
As JSTF’s Executive Director, Ellen Chandler, says, “It’s a good time to meet other families, while maintaining appropriate (6-plus feet) distance, with similar aged children and interests.”
JSTF also offers free use of Tot skis (skis kids can use with their regular snow boots) on other days when parents rent a pulk. That allows parents to introduce their young children to skiing in a family setting.
Speed Camp: This program runs from January to March, on Tuesday and Thursday (non-holiday) afternoons from 2:30-3:30. It is geared toward K-6 students. This a “no-charge coaching program for kids who already have some ski experience.”
Coaches Bill Leathem, Colin Pogue, and Scott Berkley plan games and races to get young skiers moving, build skills, and, of course, have fun. They usually meet on the Wentworth Loop near the center. The program takes place 100 percent outdoors.
Multi-Week Ski Instruction: This JSTF program is designed for students age 12 and up. It is a four-week series where kids (one or two) ski with an instructor for 90 minutes each session, working on skills from basic to more advanced skills. Usually, students have the same instructor who can focus on their own individual skill progressions. The days and times offered are by appointment, at families’ convenience. The cost of the program is $100 ($125 with rentals). Contact Deb Deschenes at (603) 383-9355 or email her at sales@jacksonxc.org .
If you have a young skier who’s itching to get out and ski with other kids, improve skills, and have fun, check out these local Nordic Center programs. If you know of any others, let me know, I’ll add them to my list.
Snow’s great and the Nordic skiing’s wonderful! Bundle up the children and go out play outside!
February special events
Feb. 14 (Sunday): Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring’s Valentine’s Day Special- Snowshoe yoga and a box of McKaella’s Sweet Shop Cookies for your sweetheart. Make this the Best Valentine's Day ever ...Two calls. Call (603) 356-9920 to reserve your spot at 10 a.m. for Snowshoe Yoga and call (603) 733-4874 to reserve your cookie box at Mckaella's Sweet Shop for pick up between noon and 5 p.m. in North Conway Village.
Feb. 18 (Thursday): Kennett High School Nordic Team Meet, Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, noon.
Feb. 28 (Sunday): Great Glen Trails Ski, Shoe, and Fatbike to the Clouds, North America’s Toughest 10K. 10 a.m., interval start.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.