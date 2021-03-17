CONWAY — Week 9 of this 50th season of Cranmore Mountain Meisters in North Conway was again a hot, sunny bluebird day with temps in the 50s Wednesday. The day was one that you needed to race early again to get the fast time, although with the warm weather the course held up great all day. All in all, it was a fabulous day along with it being St. Paddy’s day.
We had almost 300 Meisters racing this week. For the men, Alec Tarberry was the only one in the 23-second mark and took the top spot with a 23.34; Tim Simoneau took second and Richie Scanlon — who came in at the last minute to race — rounded out the top three.
For the women, Maddie Glavin took first place with a 24.89; Krissy MacDonald took second and Taryn Palmer finished third.
In the telemark field, Jeff Ogren took the top spot this week and Martha Leich was first for the women.
For the snowboarders, Trevor Kupetz took the top spot for the day with a 30.33; Jeff Frechette placed second and Seth Allen was third. For the women, Cassie Doucet took the top spot with a 42.48, Melissa Hampton finished second and rounding out the top three was Kari Wright.
As always, we had our Tuckerman’s promo going on and a great lunch special. If you found a Tuckerman’s Brewery sticker on your beer, you won a prize. We also had some St. Paddy’s Day specials going on. And remember, they will be serving drinks on the deck every Wednesday.
We also had a St. Paddy’s Day Pride/Costume Contest and the Meister crew picked their favorites. Winners that we didn’t see come back around can pick up their prizes next week. Winners were Meghan Nelson; Meghan Moody; Meaghan Cassily; Sean Perley and Becky Armstrong.
Don’t forget every week we are doing a virtual raffle — every week we pick names from everyone who raced that day. This week we are giving away: Andes Ski Shop (pink) hat, Tuckerman gloves, pint fill and koozie, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask (winner: Suzie McCarthy); Women’s hat, Tuckerman T-shirt, pint fill and koozie, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask (winner: Norm St. Pierre); Men’s Tuckerman T-shirt, Rossignol hat, pint fill, koozie, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask (winner: Sean Perley); Andes Ski Shop hat, $25 Columbia voucher, Seirus Storm Socks (winner: Jason Bergen); Atomic hat, $25 Columbia voucher, Seirus Storm Socks (winner: Jim Tafuto).
The pay-to-play benefited the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation this week and raised $600k. That’s a grand total of $1,180 for the past two weeks. Next week, remember, is Week 10 and our last day of racing and it’s the Jen’s Friends Day: give us a donation and run as many runs as you’d like.
Please go to the Mountain Meisters link at Cranmore.com to check your scores. Email meisters@cranmore.com if you have any questions.
Weekly raffle winners can pick up prizes at the ticket office the following week.
