By Kevin Hamlin, Cranmore Mountain Meisters Coordinator
CONWAY — Week 8 of the 50th anniversary season of Mountain Meisters started off with sunny skies and warm temperatures Wednesday at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. It was a day that you needed to race early to get the fast time, although even with the warm weather, the course held up well all day. All in all, it was a perfect bluebird day, and everyone had a great time.
We had almost 300 Meisters racing this week. For the men, Alec Tarberry almost broke the 23-second mark and took the top spot with a 23.02. Richie Scanlon took second and Tim Simoneau rounded out the top three.
For the women, Maddie Glavin took first place with a 24.87, followed by Maggie Flynn, who took second, and Krissy MacDonald, who was third.
In the telemark field, Jeff Ogren took the top spot this week and Martha Leich placed first for the woman.
For the snowboarders, Jeff Frechette finished first for the day with a 29.74. Trevor Kupetz took second, and Alan Harris was third. For the women, Kari Wright took the top spot and was the only woman snowboarder for the day.
As always, we had our Tuckerman’s promo going on and a great lunch special. If you found a Tuckerman’s Brewery sticker on your beer, you won a prize. And remember, they will be serving drinks on the deck every Wednesday.
Don’t forget every week we do a virtual raffle — every week we pick names from everyone who raced that day. This week, we are giving away: Women’s Tuckerman T-shirt size xl, REI Tune, Tuckerman koozie and pint fill, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask (Winner: Dyane Mcindoe); Tuckerman hat, pint fill, $25 Columbia Voucher, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask, Skichair coat rack (Winner: John Gehrig); Tuckerman socks, gloves and pint fill, $25 Columbia voucher, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask, Skichair coat rack (Winner: Brian Clark) Andes Ski Shop hat, men’s ski socks, Tuckerman pint fill, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask, Skichair coat rack (Winner: Torrey Adair); Marmot hat, women’s ski socks, Tuckerman pint fill, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask, Skichair coat rack (Winner: Cait Kebler).
Weekly raffle winners can pick up prizes at the ticket office the following week.
The pay-to-play benefit this week was for the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, and we raised over $500. Next week, as mentioned, we will encourage Meisters to show their Irish colors for St. Patrick’s Day. We will have five prize packs to give away.
Please go to the Mountain Meisters link at Cranmore.com to check your scores. Email meisters@cranmore.com if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.