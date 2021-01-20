By Kevin Hamlin, Cranmore Mountain Meisters Coordinator
CONWAY — Week 2 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters’ 50th season started off Wednesday morning with clear skies, no wind and great snow conditions at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway — but later in the day, the wind picked up and the snow started flying, so the early racers had the best course.
We had more than 300 Meisters racing this week, and the hill held up great. For the men, Tim Simoneau took the top spot again with a time of 25.71 seconds. Close on his heels was Alec Tarberry with a time of 25.80 and rounding out the top three was Richie Scanlon.
For the women, Maggie Flynn went early, coming in fifth overall and taking the top spot with a 26.95 seconds time, followed by Maddie Glavin in second and Kayla Morin in third.
In the telemark field, Paul Robert won again for the men and Martha Leich was tops for the women.
For the snowboarders, Meisters rookie Seth Allen took the top spot again this week for the men. For the women, Melissa Hampton was fastest.
We had our pay-to-play for a third run — this $5 donation went again to the Way Station, and we raised more than $500 over two weeks of racing. Huge thanks to all that donated and took a third run.
Brett Newton was slinging drinks again on Zip’s Deck for our Tuckerman’s promo. If you found a Tuckerman’s Brewery sticker on your beer, you won a prize. And remember, they will be serving drinks on the deck every Wednesday.
Don’t forget every week we will be doing a virtual raffle — each week, we will be picking names from everyone who raced that day. This week we gave away: Tuckerman T-shirt, bottle opener, pint fill, buff, koozie (winner: Kelly Gagnon); Tuckerman T-shirt, pint fill, gloves, koozie, multi tool (winner: Mandy Gillespie); Tuckerman T-shirt, coasters, pint fill, koozie, hat (winner: Stephen Bartlett); two REI tuning pass and Atomic mugs to winners Amber Katzoff and Seth Burnell; Arcade belt and Ragged Mountain Equipment buff (winner: Neal Melanson); EMS hat and packable day pack (winner: Ashley Furness); EMS package buff, pair of socks and Mount Washington Observatory water bottle (winner: Leah Folsom).
See you next Wednesday, Jan. 27, for Week 3 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters.
Founded in 1972 by the late Herbert Schneider and Steve Sherlock, Cranmore Mountain Meisters is the largest weekly citizens’ recreational ski race league in the country.
For more information on how to sign up, go to cranmore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.