9-3-2022 Parsons-West Rattlesnake Mountian

Sharing the view of Squam Lake from West Rattlesnake Mountian. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

The 0.9-mile Old Bridle Path up West Rattlesnake Mountain (1,243 feet) in Holderness is one of the busiest trails in New Hampshire with upwards of 30,000 hikers a year (and probably more now, with post-pandemic crowds).

The view from the top south over Squam Lake is phenomenal, and experienced hikers often return there for the view as well as the many less experienced.

