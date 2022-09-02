The 0.9-mile Old Bridle Path up West Rattlesnake Mountain (1,243 feet) in Holderness is one of the busiest trails in New Hampshire with upwards of 30,000 hikers a year (and probably more now, with post-pandemic crowds).
The view from the top south over Squam Lake is phenomenal, and experienced hikers often return there for the view as well as the many less experienced.
I have not stopped in the parking lot on Route 113 in Holderness for years, on my way to harder hikes such as the Mounts Morgan/Percival loop in the Squam Range, located directly across the street.
Thursday, the first day of September started with a chilly morning. It was a good day for catching a view from a mountain top, and after a busy morning I decided to head over for a quick hike up the Old Bridle Path and renew my acquaintance with the famous watery view from the summit.
I thought the parking lot and trail might not be that crowded on a weekday.
After taking Route 109 from Route 25 to Center Sandwich and the traveling another 6.3 miles on Route 113 to Holderness, I pulled left into the nearly full parking lot, where there was only one space left.
I started up the wide well trodden trail that was once a cart path. The trails on both East and West Rattlesnake are maintained by the Squam Lakes Association, and the land is owned by the University of New Hampshire.
UNH also owns the beautiful Five Finger Point, which extends out into Squam Lake below the Rattlesnakes. It might be the subject of another hiking column soon.
This summer, in cooperation with UNH, the Squam Lakes Association did an overhaul of the Old Bridle Path up West Rattlesnake, or as they describe it, “Repairing the Squam Region’s Over-Loved Trail.”
The trail is lined with wooden steps to prevent erosion. May of these were rotting and replaced. Water bars to divert runoff were repaired. Near the top, a long retaining wall on the left side was built to prevent gravel and vegetation from sloughing off into the trail and beyond. The lumber for these repairs was carried up by volunteers, Americorps crew and employees.
I enjoyed the walk up the trail. It was obvious that many who passed me on the way down were not experienced hikers. But some great trails are like that, for example the 0.9-mile trail up Mount Magalloway in northern New Hampshire. The view on top there, like here, is outstanding.
I approached the top and walked out on the granite ledge, and found a quiet spot overlooking the southern view over Squam Lake.
I need to learn more of the names of the islands in Squam. But I did recognize Yard Island, a small narrow spruce covered island. I have walked a couple miles out to it in the winter twice, with foot traction crunching on the ice. There is a beautiful old round stone chimney and hearth hidden in the trees on it, from a camp long gone.
I headed down in a while. I think people coming up the trail saw my contented look as I descended the trail, and a number of happy conversations ensued. Instant karma on the trail.
