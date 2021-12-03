There is another Doublehead Mountain besides the one in Jackson, and that is Doublehead Mountain (2,120 feet) in the Squam Range above Sandwich.
It is the first peak heading west along the ridge of the Squam Range on the 11.3-mile Crawford-Ridgepole Trail, which starts on the Sandwich Notch Road.
But traditionally, the way to climb it is up the 1.4-mile Mount Doublehead Trail from the south. Located 1.3 miles up this trail is an open ledge with one of the best views of the Lakes Region, including Squam Lake, Lake Winnipesaukee and surrounding mountains.
The trailhead is located on the dirt east/west Thompson Road that was once the old highway connecting hill farms in the Squam Range to neighboring towns.
This Tuesday, I went there and climbed it. From Route 25, I took Route 109 from Moultonborough to Center Sandwich. I continued on Route 113 toward Holderness and in 3.5 miles bore right on Thompson Road. It was in pretty good shape.
In 0.9 miles, after seeing a welcome sign for the new Doublehead Preserve, I pulled into a spacious parking lot.
A few years ago, the Squam Lakes Conservation Society purchased a 142-acre rectangular parcel that starts on Thompson Road and extends about halfway up Doublehead Mountain. Called the Doublehead Preserve, it has an easement to ensure it is forever wild.
The old Doublehead Trail, which winds up through this parcel and continues beyond, has always been maintained by a different organization called the Squam Lakes Association. These two organizations work well together, as I will note later.
From my car, I walked up a pleasant dirt road and took a right at the trail sign. The trail followed a few old woods roads, passed through a stone wall and grew progressively steeper.
As I gained altitude, a thin layer of snow covered the ground. Oak leaves were plentiful, and I was glad I had brought my old microspikes for a later descent through the slippery combination of oak leaves and snow.
I enjoyed this south facing forest as the trail twisted and turned. Finally, I walked out to the view ledge. The Lakes Region spread out below me. I could make out waves marching east on Squam Lake. I spied Mount Monadnock far to the south.
I decided to continue another 10th of a mile to the ridgetop and the junction with the Crawford-Ridgepole Trail, then continued another few hundred feet to the wooded east summit of Doubletop. I put on my microspikes there for the descent. Later back at the view ledge I had lunch and then headed down.
What about winter access? The Thompson Road might be passable this weekend with the right vehicle, but it is not plowed in the winter.
The two cooperating agencies — the Squam Lakes Conservation Society and the Squam Lakes Association — are working to create trail access to the Doublehead Trail in the winter without having to walk the road.
The Squam Lakes Conservation Society recently purchased a 42-acre lot that extends from the Doublehead trailhead down to Route 113. It is called the Eastman Preserve, and in the fall of 2020 the Squam Lakes Association, after successfully applying for an AmeriCorp crew, built the 1.2-mile Eastman Brook Trail up through that property to connect with the start of the Doublehead Trail. It is reportedly a beautiful trail any time of year.
It will be good for winter access by trail; however, presently the minimal parking on Route 113 at the Eastman Brook Trailhead is not plowed. The two agencies are looking into adequate parking across the street.
So for this winter, walking the 0.9-mile Thompson Road from after the last house is the only way in. Or you could go this weekend and see if it is passable by vehicle. If you do, remember to bring microspikes. It would be well worth it to catch that late fall view and get some exercise.
