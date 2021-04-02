April may not be the cruelest month, as Ezra Pound suggests. But this year, I might agree to a point, as I recently banged up my left knee and am spending time with it elevated.
Anyway, I am looking forward to summer when I'm hoping it will be better and the trails inviting. More on how this injury occurred in the mountains and my exiting them very soon.
In the meantime, thinking of warm weather hikes and thought I'd plant an idea in some hiker's minds of a great place to go by revisiting an old favorite during early summer.
I was up in Chatham one morning, and thinking about doing a hike in the Evans Notch area. My mind alighted on the 5.5-mile Moriah Brook Trail up in the Wild River Valley, and I was drawn there — north through Evans Notch on Route 113 to Hastings and down the 5 mile dirt Wild River Road to the hiker parking lot next to Wild River Campground.
Walking through the campground to access the Wild River Trail, neither the campground caretaker nor any campers were present. That set the tone for the day, as I would see no one on the trail all day, and my car was the only one there when I returned later.
In a quarter mile, I turned right on the Moriah Brook Trail, with the intention of crossing the suspension bridge over the Wild River in a few yards. It was quite a surprise upon reaching the bridge to see it was boarded up with a sign that read: “Bridge Closed — seek alternate crossing. (Note: The bridge was totally removed later that summer).
Looking beneath the bridge, the current in the Wild River was low so I descended the bank, took off my boots and crossed quickly, and was back on the trail with minimum delay. I was in “go” mode, and didn’t want to waste any time. Not only did I get a late start at 9:45 a.m. but I was undecided as to how far I wanted to go.
Years ago, I had done a big 16-mile loop starting with the Moriah Brook Trail up to the Carter-Moriah Trail on the ridge, over Mount Moriah and Shelburne Moriah, down the Shelburne Trail to the Wild River and fording it, then a mile and a quarter back on the road to my car. I liked the idea of doing it, but with a late decision about my itinerary and not a lot of sleep the night before it seemed unlikely.
Just getting to the first lookout on Carter-Moriah Trail would be enough, then retracing my steps on the 5.5-mile Moriah Brook Trail. Including the quarter mile back to the campground, it would be a 12-mile hike.
I really liked the idea of spending the day on the Moriah Brook Trail. Few hikers do that, as they usually go one way on a multi-day backpack.
For many White Mountain veterans, this trail is one of their favorites. It follows the beautiful Moriah Brook up a long valley, passing many waterfalls and nearby gorges, passes beneath the impressive South Cliffs of Mount Moriah and climbs to the junction. A short way further on the Carter-Moriah Trail is an eastern lookout with the Moriah Brook valley spread out at your feet.
Once across the river, I followed the trail upstream a way then headed at an angle up into the valley on the old logging railroad bed. Soon, I crossed the brook above Moriah Gorge. Most of the gorge was not visible from the trail. I added to my itinerary a scramble down the gorge later in the day, including a swim.
Soon after passing above the gorge, I teetered across a beaver dam on a small tributary, and paused to look for the trail in the vegetation on the other side. For those who love water in all its magical forms, this is the perfect valley to pass through. To my right the main stream marched silently past.
Further on, the stream had a lot more to say as it fell over an infinite variety of waterfalls and cascades. Through the trees I began to see hints of a rocky ridge to my right on a flank of Mount Moriah. As I finally approached the ridge ahead, the steep South Cliffs rose up into blue from the green world that I walked through.
For a while, the narrowing watershed caused the trail to be muddy. I tried to hop from rock to rock and took advantage of a few old split log bridges. At one point, my right foot took a mud dive, and I had to stop at the narrowing stream to freshen up.
After the long gentle grade up through the valley, I was glad to be finally climbing a steep trail up to the junction. The shortness of that section surprised me, and suddenly I was on the Carter-Moriah Trail. I took a right without pause and quickly hiked to the first lookout.
The eastern view had great depth. Directly to my left the South Cliffs of Mount Moriah poked out of the conifers. In the distance, though a ridge of Middle Carter blocked part of the view of the Moriah Brook valley, it was enough to sense the distance I had come. On the horizon was South Baldface, and in the hidden valley beyond that the AMC Cold River Camp, which I had briefly visited on my way north that morning.
My traditional trio of PB and J sandwich, a good apple and a carrot bolstered me for the return journey.
The state of mind of an unhurried descent is much different that an upward push. I seemed to flow down through the valley next to the flowing stream, the green leaves occasionally spurred by a breeze and surrounding me with motion. This was the closest to music the physical world gets.
I finally crossed the stream above Moriah Gorge and took an old spur path through the trees down to it. I scrambled out on the rocks and slowly made my way down the gorge, pausing at a big pool for a swim. Then I climbed a steep slope back to the trail.
The rest of the way down I saw no one and paused briefly at my solitary car to put on dry shoes and socks. June was a good time to go to the quiet Wild River Valley.
