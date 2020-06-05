Since I have haunted the White Mountains since the mid-1960s, there are many hikes that I can return to and feel like I’m coming home. One of my favorites is the 7.4-mile round trip hike to the summit of South Baldface (3,570 feet) in North Chatham.
Though especially enjoyable in the winter, the spring is another great time to climb up through the pastel green leaves of its lower forest, then the challenging steep ledges with violet-colored rhodora in bloom and outwards views of endless green, then witnessing the wide sky above the contoured gentle slopes of bright granite, then the compact stunted spruce forest just before the revelation on the bare summit of a snow-laden Mount Washington to the west.
It has a lot to offer the appreciator or nature in all its forms. Maybe that is why the majority of my hikes up South Baldface have been alone.
However, I do remember an early spring hike with the Conway artist Bob Gordon. He had an unanticipated slide on a snow slope at tree line on the way down that was a kind of enlightenment experience. Of course, ice cream at the Stow Corner Store afterwards enhanced that experience.
Going alone doesn’t mean not appreciating fellow hikers you meet along the way, and there were quite a few last Sunday. But when I arrived at 9 a.m. at the Baldface Circle parking lot on Route 113B in North Chatham, there was only a half dozen cars already there, a small early morning crowd for a pandemic weekend.
I walked across the street and headed up, turning left in a mile for the trail up South Baldface. I had the peaceful forest complimented by spring birds to myself, but just before the South Baldface Shelter in 2.5 miles, I heard voices. Two young men from Scarborough, Maine, were taking a break there. I sat at the shelter with them and soon continued with them to the upcoming ledges, keeping a 6-foot distance.
Not to be attempted in wet conditions, the ledges are a delightful challenge with a quick reward. Soon, the view opened up behind us. A dark conifer covered hill just below the ledges set off the vast view of Evans Notch mountains and the gentle Maine landscape further east. The sunlit spring green was overwhelming.
It took us a while to scramble up to the gentle bare granite ridgetop. I left them there to revel in this new experience and continued up the bare ridge, bore right past the junction with the Baldface Knob Trail and continued up into the stunted spruce forest below the summit.
Here, I met a couple descending the narrow trail. They found a spot to get off the trail for social distancing. Earlier, they had come up from the parking lot, soon taking a left on the Slippery Brook Trail and at the height of land a right on the Baldface Knob Trail on their way to the summit.
People often go that way to avoid the steep ledges on the main trail, especially if they are wet. I told them they were not wet, and they might have gone down the main trail.
I popped out on the bare summit. Directly to the west and cradled in layers of clouds of various shades, was what looked like the Lonely Mountain of “The Hobbit.” In this case it was the not so lonely Mount Washington, snow lining its eastern gullies and ravines.
I found a small shelter with stone walls to sit in and get out of the cool breeze for lunch. The summit used to be visited by prospectors looking for topaz.
Later, on the way down, I passed many hikers in the lower woods on their way up.
