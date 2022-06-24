White Ledge (2,010 feet) in Albany is one of those go-to local hikes that helps keep you in shape. I have written about it a number of times, and it is one of those hikes where it is interesting for me to remember who I have been there with in the past.
I was doing that with my Tamworth friends, Bruce and Pam Andruskiewicz, last Sunday as we left the summit and headed back down the way we had come. I came up with about 10 people.
Instead of doing the 4.4-mile loop trail, we had come up the 1.7-mile west loop and were returning on it for a 3.4-mile round trip.
The east loop is longer with more uphill because you first climb up a height of land below the ledge as you traverse beneath its cliff. We decided that day to have our cake and eat it, too, and go up and down the easy way. The west was the best.
It was a chilly day, with snow showers up on the rockpile. Earlier, the hiker parking lot in the White Ledge Campground (located on the right about 5½ miles south of Conway on Route 16) was chilly. But entering the woods on the trail, the breeze disappeared and it was perfect hiking temperature.
We continued past the junction for the right hand east loop turnoff, something I had never done before. I had always gone that way. The east loop passes next to some interesting country as you traverse below the cliff of White Ledge.
A number of years ago, I went on a Tin Mountain-sponsored walk there, on the land between White Ledge and Route 16 below. The walk was led by Sandwich resident Fred Lavigne, who is good at reading the land’s natural and human past.
The area once had an early settlement called Iona. The land was cleared then. We found three cellar holes, the remnants of a sugarhouse, old iron wedges still in a boulder that was intended to be split and a small gravel pit.
The steep cliffs of White Ledge just above likely had some benefits for settlers, like protection for the west wind in the cold seasons and minerals leached down into their garden soil.
Back to last Sunday, on the west loop, we crossed a stream and the trail steepened. We quickly rose through a mix of hardwoods and conifers. Mount Chocorua appeared to the west.
The trail became a series of smooth granite ledges as we neared the top. Finally we were there. My friends leashed their young Labrador retriever named Cora, and we scrambled down to the east facing viewpoint above the vertical drop-off of White Ledge.
I like that view — you feel like you are looking off the southeastern edge of the White Mountains to the plains before the ocean. You are also looking at an area that was scoured by water that flowed south in many channels as the retreating glacier melted 14,000 years ago. Over by Route 113 heading south towards Madison, the bare slopes of Coleman’s gravel pit attested to the depth of sand and glacial till on that low hillside.
Most striking from this perch is the alignment of four lakes heading south. Just below was Lake Iona. Beyond that, Whitten Pond, Silver Lake and Ossipee Lake, all in a row. In that strip of land between Silver Lake and Ossipee Lake is the Ossipee pine barrens with its great depth of sand and the central location of the Ossipee aquifer.
Its hard to imagine the force of water that once flowed south that way. The lakes themselves were created by multiple chunks of stagnating ice that melted in place, leaving the depressions where lakes formed.
The afternoon had warmed up with an occasional flash of sun through the clouds. After a snack, we scrambled up to the flat ledge and headed back the way we had come.
