With global warming leaving an indelible mark on our lives, and uncontrollable fire burning out west, it is interesting to think about fires here in the White Mountains and surrounding area. This used to be called the “asbestos forest,” because fires just didn’t happen here.
That has changed. Starting with the Table Mountain Fire in 1984, there have been quite a few — many started by humans, others not. In 2016, there was the Boulder Loop fire. This spring, there was the Bemis Fire in Crawford Notch State Park and the Centennial Fire in Shelburne. Personnel of the U.S Forest Service are veterans at fire fighting, traditionally going elsewhere.
It is also interesting when a fire occurs outside the national forest and communities successfully come together to fight it. A classic example is the 2015 Bayle Mountain fire in the Ossipee Range. This is an article I wrote that early summer.
On a hot Thursday afternoon, I hiked up Bayle Mountain (1,853 feet) in the Ossipee Range. I wanted to check out the aftermath of the ground fire that started on May 5 and burned 275 acres on the mountain.
I learned about the fire in a dramatic way, and not through the news. That evening I was walking alone around White Lake in Tamworth, my first time doing so since the snow left. I got three quarters of the way around the lake on the east shore, and walked 30 feet out through the trees to get an unobstructed view of the glassy lake and Ossipee Range above. To my surprise, there was a smoke plume rising from the mountain.
I didn’t quite recognize Bayle Mountain from my location. The origin of the smoke looked like it was part way up Mount Shaw, the highest peak in the range.
Anyway, I called the sheriff’s office immediately and reported it. In the process of being connected to the Ossipee Fire Department, I saw a helicopter dropping water on the blaze, and knew it was already being fought. They confirmed, saying they had been fighting it for 10 hours.
As I watched, the helicopter left and soon returned to empty its 200 gallons of water from the bag suspended beneath it onto the smoking slope below. Although the helicopter appeared to be the size of a mosquito from my location, it was a striking image indeed.
According to Adam Riley, Chief of the Ossipee Corner Fire Department and Forest Fire Warden, the fire was of unknown origin. Because of this the fire fighting efforts and expenses were divided between the state and the town of Ossipee. He worked continuously with a state forest ranger throughout the fire to supervise the operation.
He said that the fire began somewhere on the east slope of Bayle Mountain above Connor Pond, and swept along the west slope.
“The first couple of days it burned downhill as well as uphill,” he said.
Along with the helicopters, firefighters cutting fire lines and carrying backpack pumps kept it from reaching local residencies.
Dr. Glick, who owns the last house on Marble Road, which was potentially located in the fire’s path, was grateful for their successful efforts, and afterward wrote a letter to the editor in this newspaper praising their work.
On day three, the wind shifted, and it was feared that the fire would rise up to the saddle between Bayle Mountain and Bald Mountain to the north, then take off up the slope out of control.
“It could have headed west toward Moultonborough,” he added dramatically.
A Blackhawk helicopter was called in. For the remainder of the day it dumped 600 gallon loads of water on the fire, successfully curbing it.
Over the five day period, 100 firefighters were dispatched onto the slopes, from more than 50 fire departments. The terrain was rugged. They would work for a day or two and others would take over. The private helicopters put in 40 hours of water drop time.
Cooperation was the key element on all fronts. To feed and hydrate the crew, 20 local business and individuals donated food. A Red Cross canteen was present in a field on Connor Pond Road, along with a mobile command unit brought up from the coast.
On the evening of the third day, the fire was contained and hot spots were extinguished over the next couple of days.
Because of the lack of rain, occasional flare ups continued. These have been caused by debris and hollow trees from the ice storm of 1998. Also, the fire has gone underground in places in dry humus and roots. Slash from intensive logging by Chocorua Forestlands LLC adds to the danger.
On May 10, after the mountain was reopened to hikers, Jeremy Clark, a well known hiker who created the very useful hiking website New England Trail Conditions (newenglandtrailconditions.com), climbed Bayle Mountain to check out and report on the post fire conditions.
On the way down, he spotted a smoke between a split rock. He tried to put it out with his liquid refreshment, but decided to call it in, and a fireman was dispatched to extinguish it.
Community cooperation has extended through the month to prevent flare ups from spreading. Around 4 p.m. on Thursday this week, a smoke was sighted on the mountain by a local. It was called in to the fire department, which immediately called a resident pilot at Windsock Estates, a development with an airstrip on Ossipee Lake Road. They quickly went aloft, located the smoke and called in the location so fire fighters could get to the scene quickly. The next day (yesterday) a group returned to the scene to make sure it was out.
Which bring me to my own hike on Thursday. At noon,
I left my car at the Bayle Mountain parking lot on Marble Road, walked up the road and turned right on a wide snowmobile road towards the mountain. In almost a mile I turned left off the road at small cairn, and hiked up the Bayle Mountain Trail.
There had been no sign of the fire below, but that changed at an abrupt transition. All the ground between ledges and scattered boulders was black with charcoal, and the young leaves on the lower branches of the trees had died in the heat, making the forest more open.
As I scrambled up the upper ledges, I noticed new ferns and other plants coming up through blackened earth. This was natural renewal. Politics and economics aside, the fire was good for the landscape.
On top was a wonderful breeze, eradicating mosquitoes and cooling me off. Quite a few stunted red pines were standing dead. Most of the summit vegetation between the smooth ledges was burned. The blueberries were going to be good in the future, I thought. I enjoyed the hazy views in all directions, then headed down.
I would be taken by surprise the next day when Adam Riley told me that a smoke had been spotted at a higher elevation near the trail, a couple hours after I left the summit.
A plane from Windsock Estates pinpointed it, and crews were sent up, finding an area 20 feet by 40 feet merrily burning. And on Friday morning, they were back up there to make sure it was out. They had to dig down three feet in places to find cool soil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.