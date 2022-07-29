7-30-2022-Parsons-Bayle Mountain fire

Summit damage from the 2015 Bayle Mountain fire. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

With global warming leaving an indelible mark on our lives, and uncontrollable fire burning out west, it is interesting to think about fires here in the White Mountains and surrounding area. This used to be called the “asbestos forest,” because fires just didn’t happen here.

That has changed. Starting with the Table Mountain Fire in 1984, there have been quite a few — many started by humans, others not. In 2016, there was the Boulder Loop fire. This spring, there was the Bemis Fire in Crawford Notch State Park and the Centennial Fire in Shelburne. Personnel of the U.S Forest Service are veterans at fire fighting, traditionally going elsewhere.

