It has been a couple of years since I climbed Mount Whiteface (4,015 feet) in the Sandwich Range. This Thursday was a good day to return. I got a mid-morning start. Chilly in the morning, the day warmed into a spring-like afternoon.
When you climb a well-packed trail perfect for foot traction the day before a snow storm, you feel you utilized a weather window well. Such was my hike up the 3.9-mile Blueberry Ledge Trail.
Not surprisingly, there were almost a dozen cars in the Ferncroft parking lot when I arrived. How many were cross-country skiers, I did not know. I started out, and walking back to the Ferncroft Road I sat on a frozen snowbank and put on my Hillsound Trail Crampons. The road was solid ice. It felt good to crunch along it. I turned left on Squirrel Bridge, and continued crunching along the road to the start of the Blueberry Ledge Trail.
The trail was hard-packed snow and perfect for traction. One question remained, and that was just how icy the ledge scrambling would be near the summit at 3.6 miles. I had negotiated that rough section before in icy conditions and actually looked forward to it. There were trees to grab there for safety, and my long legs had been helpful in the descent. Still, there was a question of just how icy it would be after all the rain.
In 2 miles, I paused at the Blueberry Ledges briefly for part of a sandwich and continued. In the past couple of years, I had often reached that point and descended the Blueberry Ledge Cutoff. It was nice to continue up the mountain.
Part way up the next steep section, I met two women on their way up. They had a young husky named Lupa. They hadn’t decided yet if they were “doing the loop,” which was continuing across the Rollins Trail from the summit of Whiteface to the Dicey’s Mill Trail on Mount Passaconaway, possibly climbing Mount Passaconaway, and going back down to Ferncroft on the Dicey’s Mill Trail.
They were a little faster and hiked ahead of me, but I caught up with them at the first steep ledge scramble. The husky Lupa added a challenge to getting up the icy ledges. It didn’t weigh much, and one of their methods of getting her up was interesting. One of them would climb up the ledge, turn, and the other would throw the dog up. The one on top would grab the leash and the dog. The dog didn’t seem to mind. “She has been hiking her whole life,” one said.
The ledges were fun, adding a little excitement. And the reward for climbing them was the amazing east facing outlook just above. Directly below was the deep gulf of the Bowl Natural Area, and triangular Mount Passaconaway beyond. To the north in the saddle between Mount Passaconaway and Mount Whiteface was Mount Washington in the distance. Looking back to the southeast, the ridge that the Blueberry Ledge Trail climbed descended in bumps of pointed spruce to the flats of Ferncroft and Wonalancet in the distance.
It is one of my favorite viewpoints in the mountains, expressing depth in multiple ways.
The ladies and Lupa joined me there. They lingered and I continued to the next junction near the summit. From there the actual 4,015-foot summit was to the right, 0.3 miles along the Rollins Trail and had no view. At the junction, I turned left and walked past a ledgy rise to the south ledge just beyond. That has always been the summit for me.
The rock on the south ledge was bare and warm, the only place on the mountain. The women joined me. They said they had decided to do the loop, and not go back down the Blueberry Ledge Trail because Lupa would definitely have a problem descending the icy ledges. I bid them a good hike and headed back down the way I had come.
