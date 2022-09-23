We are still in the month of September. I wrote this after climbing Mount Washington on Sept. 11, 2012. Sometimes looking at the past gives us a different perspective about today, about what is progress and what is simply human nature. Just writing the office and name Secretary of State Hillary Clinton automatically brings us back to another time, with different struggles. Or are they essentially the same?
In the magical world of metaphor, mountains are a “living, breathing” example of metaphor. Once I felt that strongly on a hike up Mount Monadnock, a mountain that stands alone.
The other day Secretary of State Clinton used the word “mountains” as a metaphor in response to the unfortunate events of 9/11/2001: “In times like these it can be easy to despair that some differences are irreconcilable, some mountains too steep to climb … But that’s not what I believe, and I don’t think it’s what you believe.”
My Monday was a good day. I wasn’t listening to the news. Instead, on the anniversary of 9/11, the mountain metaphor picked me up and carried me to Mount Washington.
Before leaving home that morning, I grabbed an old pillow case with the word PEACE printed in magic marker, and LOVE scattered about in smaller letters. I figured I could find someone on the summit to take my picture with it next to the summit sign, even if I had to ask an acquaintance that was a summit employee.
I had made the sign the previous year for a hike up a lower mountain with my girlfriend, as an alternative to the “Flags on the 48” done on 9/11, when an American flag was flown on all the 4,000 footer summit’s the same day. I was certainly for that as well. It was just that as one human being, I preferred to hike for peace. That’s all. From either viewpoint, a mountain was the perfect metaphor.
I started up the Tuckerman Ravine Trail at about 9:30 a.m., a late start for me. Walking over the first footbridge on the Cutler River, I paused. The metaphor had part of me on fire. I didn’t want to just do another summer hike up the Tuck Trail to the top of Mount Washington. I decided to do some old scrambles along the way, and keep things exciting.
To put it briefly, I scrambled up next to some steep waterfalls, then made my way back to the Tuck Trail further up; later scrambling up a moderate off-trail route in Huntington Ravine, and reaching the Alpine Garden. Then, avoiding alpine vegetation and rock hopping up the vast east slope of the summit cone, I reached the summit at about 1 p.m.
I reconnected with the Tuckerman Ravine Trail just before it ended at the top of the Mount Washington Auto Road. A half-dozen people were just reaching the top of the Tuck Trail, and above them a group of motorists were looking out over the edge of the parking lot. These were the first folks I had seen since leaving the lower Tuck Trail for the last time at the junction with the Huntington Ravine Fire Road. I had arrived.
I climbed the walkway to the summit and soon saw that there was a waiting line to the summit sign for getting pictures. I got in line, and asked a friendly couple if they would take my picture with my peace flag. It was windy. An Appalachian Trail through-hiker completed our little circle in the line, and I took his picture with his phone.
I went inside the Sherman Adams Building to finish my lunch, then headed down the Tuck Trail, planning to go down through the ravine. Maybe I had stayed on the crowded summit a little too long, as I felt a little let down.
But what followed was an interesting brief visualization, as I started down the trail. I thought of all those people in that small space on top of the rockpile, many of whom didn’t know each other. Within that space was an aura of “love” or empathy so thick, you could almost cut it with a knife.
Such was the invisible connection between all peoples. We just need to see it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.