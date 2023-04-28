4-29-2023 Parsons-Whitehorse Ledge Trail

The view of the nearby South Buttress of Whitehorse Ledge and the valley, from a climber's trail off the Whitehorse Ledge Trail. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

Whitehorse and Cathedral Ledges nestle on the side of the valley, and are seen by all. They don’t look that imposing from a distance. But if you walk beneath Whitehorse Ledge on the Whitehorse Ledge Trail, especially on a cloudy and drizzly day, it leaves a strong impression.

On Tuesday, this wet week, I did the 2.4 loop over the ledge on the Whitehorse Ledge Trail and the Bryce Path. When I started out, there was no precipitation, and when I approached the top of the ledge, it was raining steadily. Yet, on my descent, passing some nice lookout points, the valley was temporarily lit by sun before the next round of rain clouds moved through.

