Whitehorse and Cathedral Ledges nestle on the side of the valley, and are seen by all. They don’t look that imposing from a distance. But if you walk beneath Whitehorse Ledge on the Whitehorse Ledge Trail, especially on a cloudy and drizzly day, it leaves a strong impression.
On Tuesday, this wet week, I did the 2.4 loop over the ledge on the Whitehorse Ledge Trail and the Bryce Path. When I started out, there was no precipitation, and when I approached the top of the ledge, it was raining steadily. Yet, on my descent, passing some nice lookout points, the valley was temporarily lit by sun before the next round of rain clouds moved through.
It was all refreshing and it felt good to be out.
To get there for a late morning arrival, I took River Road from North Conway. Connecting with West Side Road and passing the Schartner strawberry fields, I bore left on Cathedral Ledge Road and soon pulled left into the parking lot for the Bryce Link.
I had just come from the Walmart Vision Center, and the contrast was profound. I was literally taking refuge in the mountains as I started up the path. After the first junction with the Bryce Path — my descent route later — I continued straight on the Whitehorse Ledge Trail.
The trail soon turned left where a climber’s trail continued straight to the base of Whitehorse Ledge. There were no leaves to obstruct my view of the massive cliff ahead. There was no glare from the sun to diminish its prospect.
Where the Echo Lake Trail connected, the Whitehorse Ledge Trail bore right again, and continued through gentle terrain a short distance form the base of the cliff. Buds were exploding on all the deciduous trees.
I passed a massive sharp boulder that had at some point, detached itself from the main cliff, likely as the last glacier retreated. It was surrounded by smaller sharp boulders. “The stone people,” I thought to myself, waxing Native American.
As I traversed beneath the South Buttress of Whitehorse Ledge, the trail began to climb. At one point, I didn’t notice the yellow blazes at a sharp left hand turn, and continued straight on an old climber’s trail to a saddle with a great view next to the cliff and the valley below.
I realized my mistake but was glad to be there. The photos I snapped there were the last, as it soon started raining and I didn’t take my phone out of my pack the rest of the hike.
Descending back to the main trail, I continued up to a level plateau and swing around the back of Whitehorse Ledge, where the trail passed a bike trail, then ascended towards a summit ledge.
This was so different that from an old trail there years ago that was mainly a climber’s descent route. At one point, there was actually a fixed rope over a steep section to aid in descent. I used to go up that way.
But this time, I welcomed the gentle trail (don’t say age), and soon sat briefly on a smooth summit ledge in a light rain and ate a PB sandwich. Not lingering, I began the descent on the Whitehorse Ledge Trail down to the saddle between Whitehorse and Cathedral Ledges and the Bryce Path.
Part way down, I noticed through the trees that the valley to my right was lit by sun. That was nice. The rain stopped, and when I reached a lookout ledge, I was in the sun, and took off my rain coat. A clearing sky is one of my favorite times in the mountains. The valley below was green.
Soon, in the saddle, I took the right hand turn onto the steep Bryce Path. It was an interesting descent in the sun, passing budding trees. I was glad for the two sections of wooden steps, instead of wet rock.
I completed the loop and soon was back in the car heading south. It is nice to get out in the rain once and a while, even though it was definitely chilly and actually hailed briefly in Tamworth that day.
