Rarely does my idea for a hike come from what another party has done. But last week I saw online that local Mike Cherim of Redline Guiding had taken a client through Ice Gulch in Randolph. I hiked the Ice Gulch Trail a couple times long ago. It is quite an experience.
The prospect of revisiting it on my own stuck with me that morning, and I headed out.
Ice Gulch is a dramatically deep east-west ravine lined with large, angular boulders. Because of its depth and direction, it receives much less sunlight than surrounding areas. Water accumulates between the chaotic boulders at its base and freezes. The resulting air temperature is colder than elsewhere. In fact, taking into consideration the warmer months, there is a lower mean temperature there than the area’s highest peaks. Vegetation resembles that found at timberline with stunted spruce and such alpine plants as alpine bilberry and Labrador tea.
Briefly describing the origin of Ice Gulch: About 13,000 years ago, a temporary post-glacial lake rose quickly north of the Crescent Range, where the gulch is located. The quick rise was caused by ice dams from the melting glacier. It poured over a saddle in the range, creating the dramatic gulch on the east side. When the ice dams broke, the lake receded quickly.
What remains today is a unique place in an area with trails maintained by the Randolph Mountain Club. Although the trail up the Gulch itself is less than a mile, the complete loop, including the Ice Gulch Trail, the Cook Path and the part of the Randolph Hill Road, is 6.5 miles.
That morning, I headed west on Route 2 from Gorham and on top of Randolph Hill bore right on Randolph Hill Road. In about a half-mile, I turned left onto cut grass across from the white RMC sign for the Ice Gulch Trail and a farmhouse. I walked down the driveway and continued on the trail into the woods.
In 2 miles, I reached a unique RMC sign on a tree that said "Marked Birch." The old trail continued straight, but I took a left there on a newer section of the Ice Gulch Trail, which continued directly to the base of the gulch. In a half-mile, it dropped steeply to the floor of the ravine below the gulch.
Hiking upward from that point was a paradigm shift. Soon I was balancing from boulder to boulder, following a faintly recognizable trail and orange blazes into the Ice Gulch proper.
Because of the cool, moist air, the rocks rarely dry 100 percent there. Each step forward had to be planned, with opposition used by arm or foot to gain forward motion, and always in a place you didn’t want to slip.
I passed beautiful arrays of moss, stunted trees and alpine plants. The gulch has three open sections where you can freely look about. In the first I turned to see the distant village of Gorham cradled in the V of the gulch. In the second, cliffs on the north wall were visible. Labrador tea plants were blooming in August. Frequent ice patches were visible between boulders in the dark shadows beneath me.
By the last opening called the vestibule, I was ready for an easier trail. I climbed a steep section with the sound of water beneath and eventually reached the relatively flat Cook Path.
It was another 2.5 miles back to Randolph Hill Road. Partway I encountered three young men on the RMC trail crew building stone steps. The crew normally has both men and women, but these three were the full crew this year because of the virus. They didn’t look too excited when they told me that.
I hit the dirt Randolph Hill Road. As I walked east toward my car, it turned to new tar. I admired the houses on my right, with amazing views of Mounts Madison and Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.