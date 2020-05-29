Last Friday, a friend and I climbed Albany Mountain (1,930 feet) in Albany Township near Bethel, Maine. It was my first time up this easternmost peak in the White Mountain National Forest.
We met no one on this quiet southwest Maine hike. The trail was pleasant, rising from a moist and shady mixed forest up to an open red pine rocky ridge. After a short ridge walk and short descent, the final southwest viewpoint was unique and a great place to linger in the sun.
That morning, we headed north up Route 5 toward Bethel. We bore left at the famous road sign in North Waterford that had the list of nine Maine towns named after foreign countries (Sweden, Mexico, Peru, etc.). Just before Songo Pond, we turned left on Patte Brook Road.
I hadn’t been on that dirt road in years, and remember going snorkeling in one of the wild ponds there. In 2.8 miles, we turned left on FR 18, the road to the Albany Mountain trail head in .06 miles, and the Crocker Pond Campground further on at the end. We drove into the campground and pond briefly before turning back to the trail head.
The parking lot was empty. We didn’t expect to see anyone. Walking up the trail, we were immediately embraced by the shadowy moist woods.
Originally, this was the Albany Notch Trail, which went about 5 miles south through the low narrow Albany Notch towards Keewaydin Lake, with a side trail to Albany Mountain. But extensive beaver flooding on that trail just north of the notch caused more than a mile of it to be abandoned.
Today, the Albany Mountain Trail avoids that flooded section. It leaves the abandoned section of the old Albany Notch Trail in 0.6 miles, and climbs steadily eastward up to a junction with a spur trail to the summit of Albany Mountain. From there, it continues on, dropping down to the height of land in the notch, and continuing on the path of the old Albany Notch Trail toward Keewaydin Lake.
But very few hikers go south on the trail beyond the 0.6-mile spur trail to the summit. It is poorly marked and hard to follow.
I enjoy the character of mountains of modest height in New England. Their forested slopes are lush with growth and life. Plenty of them have bare or partially bare summits as well, caused by fire.
We enjoyed the shadowy climb up to the junction and took a left towards the summit on the spur trail. Soon, we reached open country and our spirits soared as we climbed up ledges through blueberry carpets and scattered red pine.
There must have been a few fires on Albany Mountain over the ages. Many of the scattered red pine trees were probably 90 or 100 years old like in the Green Hills of North Conway.
We reached a flat ledge at the northeast lookout. Above tree tops the interestingly named Broken Bridge Pond was visible directly below. On the blue horizon was a long line of Maine peaks.
From there, we followed loosely placed cairns along the ridge top and a short way downhill, looking for the southwest viewpoint. Finally we walked out to smooth angled ledges with a view. We knew we in the right place, because in the near distance was the long narrow form of Virginia Lake. It was in the view description in the AMC Maine Mountain Guide.
Virginia Lake is a special place for those who know it. It was purchased by the forest service in 1987, and has no development except for a handsome old mansion on the eastern shore.
Our stay in the area didn’t seem complete without visiting the lake, so later on we went kayaking there.
