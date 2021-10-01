I was up in North Chatham on Route 113 below Evans Notch the other day on my way to do a hike and decided to stop by Notch View Farm. This is the big white house and fields on the left, across the street from the Stone House Road, about 6.9 miles north of the Stow Corner Store.
I stopped for a reason. My friend, the prospector Peter Samuelson, had told me about the place in a phone call in the spring after one of his frequent visits to Evans Notch.
“They have made a trail system there on their property that is really something. There is parking and a kiosk with maps. You ought to go check it out.”
It sounded unique. So this Wednesday, I pulled into the driveway by the house. I checked out the well-stocked farm stand. Stepping back out, a tractor with a mower attachment driven by a woman and a pickup driven by a man pulled into the yard from the big field just to the south. The owners of the property, Becky Knowles and Jim Coogan, greeted me.
They said I was welcome to check out their trails, which are open to the public. They gave me a map, and I was interested in one called Moose Alley, which was just under a mile and was steeper than the others in the flats.
They suggested I park at the winter trailhead out by the road near the house. The summer trailhead was at the south end of the big field visible in the distance.
I started in on a grassy road called the Loop Trail and bore right on Moose Alley, their newest trail that was once a skidder road. It wound up through the forest, crossed a brook where a new bridge is being built and passed Moose Bog on the left at the high point of the trail.
Just after that, at a junction with a new trail called the Bog Bypass, there was an attractive wide board bridge over a stream with a “Leopold Bench” placed on it facing downstream.
The famous conservationist Aldo Leopold, author of the “Sand County Almanac,” developed this simple bench for one or two people sitting out in nature.
At Notch View Farm, there are probably 10 of these placed in strategic places on their trails.
I sat on the bench and meditated briefly with the sound of the brook beneath me. Later, talking to Becky Knowles, she said this was her favorite spot to sit on their land, and in the spring the sound of the brook was delightful.
I continued down the trail which wound down behind the farmhouse. Looking that way, Knowles was out brushing down her two light brown Norwegian Fjord horses.
I wanted to check out more trails and reconnected with the Loop Trail which headed south in the woods on the flats. It was wide and grassy and very pleasant, and although the view of the surrounding mountains was not visible because the trees still had leaves, there was still a feeling of being up in the highlands of Evans Notch.
I came to a junction and walked a short way into the ruins of a large sap house. It was built in the 1930s and was used until the 1960s by the Andrews family. The family had lived there from 1850 to 2015, when Coogan and Knowles bought the farmhouse and land.
I passed junctions with three other wide trails: Sleigh Trail, Amelia’s Trail and the Sap House Trail, which had been the old route from the house to the sap house. Then I reached the kiosk at the edge of the woods by the field. It had maps and a donation box. The trails were free, and donations voluntary.
The summer parking lot and sign indicating a hiking trail were another 100 feet across the field by the road. But I slowly walked back in the field along the forest edge towards the house, Speckled Mountain and Blueberry Mountains defining the horizon.
Back by the barn, before leaving, Knowles introduced me to Chris, her more social Norwegian Fjord horse.
The morning had been a pleasure. Later, I called and asked the couple about visitors. In the summer there are many walkers, and in the winter snowshoeing is popular there as well as cross-country skiing. Many locals use it, including people from Stow and Chatham; Fryeburg and Conway. A Stow church groups spends the day there every summer.
For a relaxing day in the mountains, where you can stop at a junction of grassy roads, sit on a Leopold bench and enjoy lunch, check it out.
Keep it in mind for snowshoeing, when the mountains are visible through bare trees.
By the way, the owners have deep roots in the area. After 30 years working for public service, Coogan was a Conway policeman for 15 years before they ran a B&B in Silver Lake.
They bought the North Chatham farm 6½ ago. Knowles is still a nurse at Saco River Medical group in Conway, where her daughter is her boss. Though Knowles has kept her maiden name, they have been married for 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.