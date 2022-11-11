11-12-2022 Parsons-Boulder Loop Trail

The view from the far end of the summit ridge, Boulder Loop Trail. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

A couple weeks ago, I went with a group of locals up Boulder Loop Trail. Doing the 3.1-mile Boulder Loop Trail is a local favorite, and done by many visitors as well.

We didn’t know when we started up the trail that we would meet a forest service trail crew up on the mountain, and that they had rerouted part of the trail.

