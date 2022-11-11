A couple weeks ago, I went with a group of locals up Boulder Loop Trail. Doing the 3.1-mile Boulder Loop Trail is a local favorite, and done by many visitors as well.
We didn’t know when we started up the trail that we would meet a forest service trail crew up on the mountain, and that they had rerouted part of the trail.
We enjoyed the new section of trail. I thought I’d let you know so you can go check it out. It is complete and open for the winter.
To get there from Conway, we drove out the Kancamagus Highway for 6.2 miles, bore right on Passaconaway Road, drove through the Albany Covered Bridge and parked in the lot on the right.
We crossed the road and started up the trail. This trail is very well-named, and we started encountering big boulders scattered through the woods.
In 0.2 miles at the loop junction, we bore left. Before we reached the first southern lookout at 0.8 miles, a group of a half dozen young trail workers passed us on their way down. They were from the Northwoods Stewardship Center in Vermont, a non-profit educational, research and conservation service organization serving the communities of northern Vermont and New Hampshire. They often collaborate with the forest service and AMC working on trails.
They said the other half of their crew was still working farther up. I asked if the Saco District Supervisor of Trails Cristin Bailey was also still up there. They said, yes.
After a pause and snack at the first lookout, we continued up the old trail. Soon we encountered a new section of trail. Where the old trail went they had piled random deadwood on the first part of it to prevent its use. Also, there was a sign on a tree that said the old trail was currently a revegetation area.
We heard activity above us. Soon, we approached the area they were actively working in. We were asked to pause while they cut down a big standing dead tree next to the new trail. We continued a little further to a sharp bend in the trail where the majority of the crew worked. The new section had been completed up to the saddle below the summit, and they were doing finishing touches along the way.
Bailey sat with another crew member up above the trail, pondering what to do with a complex of shattered boulders in the line of the trail (I look forward to seeing what they did there). We expressed our enthusiasm for the new trail, and left them to their work.
We continued on the new trail and soon came to a delightful spot. It traversed to the left of a tall leaning ledge. You walked under it briefly. It was wet and a few drops dripped down. It reminded me of a spot on the Square Ledge Trail in Pinkham Notch. It will be interesting in the winter when long icicles form there.
We traversed on the new trail up to the saddle below the summit ridge, then climbed up to the ridge on the old trail and walked to the far end for lunch and unique view.
Later, I talked to Bailey. She said the new trail adopter for the Boulder Loop is Tuckerman Brewery. They spent two days working on the trail. She also said that the rock climbing community organizations Friends of the Ledges and the Access Fund also helped.
The Boulder Loop Trail is but one of a number of popular trails in the Saco District that have been prioritized for needed attention. Structural failures, compaction of the soil, erosion and widening of trails have contributed to the need for relocations and/or repair. Weather events have hastened the need.
After trail work is done in the warmer seasons, it is important to see what hikers do to the trail over the winter. Next summer, Boulder Loop Trail will be inspected and needed improvements made.
This summer, Bailey’s crew went back to the renovated Iron Mountain Trail in Jackson to see how it fared over last winter. Work was done shoring up the lower edges and more.
Last summer, the South Moat Trail was a big project, and this summer improvements were made there, including the section just below the big ledge that has the first view.
Over in Evans Notch, the Bicknell Ridge Trail on the Baldfaces has been frequently worked on by the Chatham Trail Association. However, the erosion requires another level of trail work and new construction. Next summer, that will be a priority.
Bailey has been working on trails for many years and seen changes, including good changes, such as active participation from various organizations. She has also seen the number of hikers using the trails increase exponentially and potentially damaging weather events.
“If we want these trails to remain open, we have to adapt,” she concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.