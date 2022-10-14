10-15-2022 Parsons-Church Pond

Foliage on the shore of Church Pond. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

Last week, I wanted a quiet morning walk in the heart of the National Forest at the height of foliage. I decided to go to Church Pond. I threw my water shoes in my car as well as regular gear. I would need them to cross the modest Swift River at the start of the trail.

From Conway, I drove out the Kancamagus Highway 14.9 miles to the Passaconaway Campground on the right. Driving into the campground, I took the first left hand loop road and drove around to the two car parking lot for the Church Pond Trail on the left, just after the campground caretaker’s trailer (the campground closed on Monday this week, so now you either have to park out by the gate, not blocking it, or across the highway at the Downes Brook Trail parking lot).

