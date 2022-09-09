One a beautiful Wednesday this week, I took a 1.5-mile jaunt up to Great Falls on the Bennett Street Trail from North Sandwich. It was just what I needed. Pond Brook, which flows out of Flat Mountain Pond, tumbles by next to much of the trail. There was a normal amount of water from the recent rain, and the brook had much to say.
To get there from Tamworth village, I took Route 113A past Wonalancet to North Sandwich and right on Whiteface Intervale Road. In a few hundred feet, I took a left on Bennett Street and continued out into the open intervale, past the driveway for Drangonfly Yoga Barn. When the road bore right over a bridge, I went straight on the dirt road. In a quarter mile I turned left into the parking lot for the Flat Mountain Pond Trail.
I continued walking on the dirt road. Pond Brook appeared on my right. I saw the turnoff on the right for Jose’s Bridge and the private trail beyond. I walked out on the bridge to get a look closer at the brook.
It was not in flood after the four plus inches of rain we received recently. That said something about the drought we had been in. Still there was enough to have considerable force as water flowed around boulders, creating the standard repertoire of water music.
I continued on the road and in a half mile I bore right at a junction where the Bennett Street Trail started. The 1-mile walk from there to Great Falls is gentle yet varied, and a favorite trail for many hikers.
Some continue on from Great Falls on the Bennett Street Trail to the summit of Sandwich Dome, as I have many times. But an afternoon walk to the falls is a pleasant pilgrimage.
Walking through damp woods where mushrooms were plentiful, I remembered leading 22 folks from Tamworth to the falls on a wet day. It was back in the early days of the pandemic, and people needed to get outside. I started a group called Hikes With Friends, sponsored by the Tamworth Community Nurse Association. We went to many local places. The group to Great Falls was the largest. It showered lightly occasionally that day and there were two stream crossings. All enjoyed it.
Continuing to the falls this Wednesday, I passed the Gleason Trail on the left. It used to go most of the way to the summit, but the upper section was discontinued, and it only ascends to the Flat Mountain Pond Trail, which is the old railroad bed to Flat Mountain Pond.
The Gleason Trail is often used in a half-day loop, using the Bennett Street Trail past the falls, ascending to the Flat Mountain Pond Trail and bearing left on it, and descending the Gleason Trail. That is a highly recommended loop.
As I got closer to the falls, the brook on my right grew louder and more dramatic. Finally, I was there, and sat on a boulder next to the pool below it for a while. Then I headed back down the gentle trail in the quiet woods.
I thought I had read somewhere that Great Falls had another name long ago. But I was wrong. I just checked in my 1908 copy of the Wonalancet Outdoor Club’s guidebook “Guide to the Paths and Trails of the Sandwich Range in Tamworth and Sandwich New Hampshire.” It says: “Great Falls are on the stream that runs south of Flat Mountain Pond.” It also mentions Jose’s Bridge.
