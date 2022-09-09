9-10-2022 Parsons-Great Falls

Great Falls on the Bennett Street Trail. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

One a beautiful Wednesday this week, I took a 1.5-mile jaunt up to Great Falls on the Bennett Street Trail from North Sandwich. It was just what I needed. Pond Brook, which flows out of Flat Mountain Pond, tumbles by next to much of the trail. There was a normal amount of water from the recent rain, and the brook had much to say.

To get there from Tamworth village, I took Route 113A past Wonalancet to North Sandwich and right on Whiteface Intervale Road. In a few hundred feet, I took a left on Bennett Street and continued out into the open intervale, past the driveway for Drangonfly Yoga Barn. When the road bore right over a bridge, I went straight on the dirt road. In a quarter mile I turned left into the parking lot for the Flat Mountain Pond Trail.

