Meet Hale’s Location Golf Course’s Director Golf John Kasparian.
“Although I have never pursued golf as a standard occupation such as that of a PGA club professional, I have always made it a point to stay connected with the game. That passion has led me to work at a number of golf courses in various capacities in my native state of Connecticut, all of which has helped prepare me for the duties and responsibilities I perform at Hale's Location.
“My experience at Hale's has been rewarding. Hale's Location, unlike most golf courses, is unique in that the people we service come from different directions, be it the homeowners, outside members, hotel guests and/or people just interested in playing a round of golf.
The idea that ‘There is always time for nine’ at Hale's is true to its words.
“As far back as my early teens I had a passion for the game of golf. I grew up playing golf at the Whitinsville Golf Club (Mass.), a Donald Ross layout, rated by Golf Magazine as one of the best 9-hole courses in the world.
“It was my favorite golf course then and is my favorite golf course now. There I would be a member for 35 years and serve on the board of governors as well its tournament director until my move to Connecticut.
“Throughout my 73 years I have worn many hats. Among those have included the following: Director of Athletics (Uxbridge High School, Mass.); Professional Baseball Umpire (1973-Class A Western Carolinas League, 1974-Class A Midwest League of Professional Baseball); Graduate Assistant (Sports Information & Promotions Dept., McGill University, Montreal, Canada); teacher-golf coach 28 years (Plainfield High School, Central Village, Conn.): golf positions at Wethersfield Country Club (Conn.), Tallwood Country Club (Conn.) and East Hartford Golf Club (Conn.)
“I look forward to what is sure to be a busy tournament scheduled at Hale's Location Golf Course and hope many golfers will take an opportunity to play one of the best conditioned courses in New Hampshire.”
Let’s get after it.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bobby McGraw reports in the fifth week of Don Ho action, Team Par Tee tied the Don Ho course record when they finished at -10 for the round.
The highlight of the night was when Steve Piotrow holed out for a deuce from the bottle of the hill on the par 4 ninth hole.
With one week to play, Team Par Tee is in first at -27, followed by the Marteenies are at -19 and the Chislas are one shot back at -18.
Nicky Lynn and Ben Bailey won the long drive honors while Erin Jacobs took the closest-to-the-pin laurels.
McGraw will conduct a full-swing clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the basic fundamentals needed to hit the driver and fairway woods. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports Mother Nature in the form of rain resulted in the cancelation of women's league play this week.
In men's league action, Tom Proulx (+5) edged out Scott Mathews (+4), despite the fact that Mathews put together a sizzling round that notched him 20 points. Four players, Denis Lavoie, Don Valliere, Richard Check, and Bob Pustis tied at +3 with Pustis taking third place by matching cards.
The men's and women's league will not play during the week of July 4. They are scheduled to return to action the following week with the Lady Hale's teeing it up on Monday, July 11 and the men doing it on Tuesday, July 12.
Wishing everyone a great Fourth of July week from the folks at Hale's Location.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The rain stopped and the clouds cleared just in time for 79 golfers, sponsors and a team of volunteers to come together to support the Life Bridge’s mentoring program in the 22nd annual Golf Tournament held on June 13 at Indian Mound Golf Club in Ossipee. The tournament, using the “scramble” format, was followed by lunch from the grill and announcements of awards to close out a full day.
The winners for first place gross were the team of Adam Dow, Ben Ekstrom, Bret Chaveree and Garret Walston.
Barry Muccio, Corey Ryder, Rod Dempsey and Jonathan Bourque took top honors for the net team.
Jackie Broza and Mike Ingalls were the long drive winners, while Linda Lucht and Chris Heath shared closest-to-the-pin laurels.
Life Bridge mentoring is a non-profit organization that offers one-on-one mentoring opportunities for at-risk youth in the Lakes and the Seacoast Regions of New Hampshire.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports last weekend the club hosted the 16th District Masonic Tournament. There was a great turnout with 112 golfers. The group enjoyed the tourney, plus a lunch catered by 302 West.
On Monday, Lake Kezar hosted its first Superintendent's Revenge Scramble. The nine-hole event featured golfers having a ton of fun on some uniquely designed holes. First place honors went to Roger Kiesman and Bob Amadeo.
Mark your calendar for the Junior Golf program which will run every Tuesday and Wednesday beginning on July 5, from 3:30-5 p.m. Children can participate each week or whenever they can. This is open to the public.
The annual member-guest is scheduled for July 10. Registration forms are on the website (lakekezargolf.com) and you can call the clubhouse at (207) 925-2462.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: mark your calendars for the July Champ of the Month, which runs July 15-17.
The 42nd annual Memorial Hospital Tournament is scheduled for July 21.
Thanks to golfers and sponsors, last year’s event raised over $55,000. Proceeds will directly support creating a pediatric-focused operating room suite, plus pediatric-focused areas in the emergency department and medical-surgical unit at the hospital. The funding will allow the hospital to provide important care for kids, close to home. Memorial also recently added two full-time pediatricians to the care team at Mt. Washington Valley Rural Health Primary Care.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: Now open for the season, the 18-hole Mount Washington Course is a par 72 course designed by golf great Donald Ross in 1915, and was meticulously restored in 2007 based on Ross' original plans. Reserve your tee time for this historic course at (603) 278-4653.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, reports the Red Fox League teams played a bramble. Scoring was calculated using the best two net and gross scores.
The winning team this week was the Pin Seekers with a score of 129 followed by team Shanks-A-Lot with a 135, while third went to Pin High with a 136 and there was a tie for fourth place between teams Fairway 5 and the Oak Lee Boys, each at 142.
Competition winners this week in the long putt for the ladies go to Erin Jacobs with a putt of 8’ 2” and the for the men Chris Bates took honors at 11’ 2”.
Winners for closest-to-the-pin were Ellen Eiermann at 15’ 9” for the ladies and Paul Chippendale at 3’3” for the men.
Atop the leaderboard after five weeks are the Pin Seekers followed by Shanks-a-lot and Fairway 5.
Golf talk
"The next time I cry about golf it will only be with joy. It's not worth crying over golf for any other reason. After all, it's only a game.” — Rory Mcllroy
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
