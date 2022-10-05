BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club hosted its 13th annual golf tournament at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club on Sept. 17.
This is the club’s biggest fundraiser allowing them to do the work in the community that they do.
First-place winners were Paul Tworog, Kevin Riley, Scott Wiley and Alex Cardamore; second-place winners were Mark Nolette, Anthony Fagone, Larry Ross and Merlin Bahr; and third-place winners were Tim Raymond, Pat Carroll, Mike Kim and Chris Adair.
Other golfers won the driving and putting contests.
Golfers in the scramble tournament were of varied levels of capability allowing for even the newest golfers to compete with the more experienced golfers.
A special thanks to the platinum sponsors, including Coleman Industries, Dyer Septic & Excavation, Hancock Lumber and Norway Savings Bank. The gold sponsors are Boca Raton Rotary Club, Clement Bros. Lawn & Landscape, Edward Jones-Bridgton, Jessica Putnam, Financial Advisor, Key Bank-Bridgton, and Stella’s on the Square.
All golfers enjoyed a breakfast sandwich provided by Mane Catering, coffee from Dunkin Donuts and a barbecue luncheon prepared by Bridgton Highlands.
“Rotary always looks forward to this golf tournament,” George Klauber, event coordinator, said at Bridgton Highlands Country Club. “We love working with Bridgton Highlands Country Club. The staff is so professional. And we know the golfers have a great time. We look forward to welcoming them all back for next year’s event.”
For more information about the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club, go to lakeregionrotary.com and its Facebook Page. For specific questions, reach out to President Aaron Hagan at lakeregionrotary@gmail.com.
