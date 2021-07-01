Two photos in Sports
July is here and it is amazing how quickly June flew by as we all enjoyed time at the golf course and the great outdoors.
We are just two weeks away from the British Open, referred to as “The Open,” which will be held in Sandwich, England at Royal St. George’s. It is always a great tournament with difficult conditions that you might expect from one of the four major golf tournaments.
This week, the PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic is being played at the Detroit Golf Club and it should be another fun weekend of professional golf on television.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Last weekend Lake Kezar hosted the 22nd annual 16th Masonic District of Maine Golf Tournament. A field of over 110 players came out to support the event. After the golf scramble, the group enjoyed a lunch catered by 302 Smokehouse. The money raised goes toward scholarships that are awarded to high school graduates in Fryeburg, Bridgton and surrounding towns. Great job to all the volunteers that helped with this event.
Junior Golf starts on Tuesday, July 6, from 3:30-5 p.m. Call the clubhouse to sign up at (207) 925 2462.
The member-guest tournament is scheduled for Sunday, July 11. Please call the clubhouse to sign up.
A Monday night nine-hole scramble has just been added, “The Superintendent's Revenge.” This is open to members and non-members. Cash prizes. Call the pro shop for more information.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Ladies League results for June 30, it was their Mutt and Jeff format of Par 3s and Par 5s. First place went to Fran Baker at 19.1, followed by Debbie Chase, 21.9; Sally Fiore, third, 22.1; and Jane Goulart, fourth, 22.8. Sounds like it was a very close match on Wednesday.
Here are the chip-in results from this week’s Ladies League — there were a total of seven — Reggie LeBlanc, Cricket Catalucci and Rita Descoteaux each had one; while Debbie Chase and LouAnn Cellana had two each.
Last Sunday, the members played in the Spring 4 Ball Tournament. There were winners in both gross and net divisions. First place for the ladies went to the twosome of Jane Goulart and Robin Garside with a score of 81. First place ladies net went to Debbie Chase and Diane McDonald with a net score of 62.
First place for the men went to the duo of Charlie Russo and Billy Catalucci with a score of 72. First place men’s net went to Keith Houghton and John Vanderaarde with a net score of 64.
The next member event is the mixed team championship, also known as the Divorce Open, is scheduled for July 25. Sign-ups begin Tuesday, July 6.
Monday night the Red Fox League played a quota event. First place for the week went to the Pin Seekers, followed by Jack’s Caddies, Fairway Five and rounding out the top four Trading Putts.
Closest-to-the-pin for the men went to Charlie Hanlon at 6’ 2”. Longest putt for the ladies was Pam Lewis at 7’ 9” and Ed Jariz for the men at 5’ 8”.
The overall standings after six weeks have the Pin Seekers widening the lead over second-place Fairway 5 who are followed very closely by Pin High and Jack’s Caddies.
Lastly, we would like to welcome the newest member of the pro shop team, Ryan Polisso, who comes from the Lake Tahoe area. Ryan will be taking over as director of golf for the 2022 season.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Spring Don Ho season finished last week and the Par Tee team ended in first place at -30. The Chislas was second at -17, while the Sod Removers were next at -11.
Rick Pillion won the closest-to-the-pin honors while Rick Storm and Evelyn Butler took the long drive honors.
Bob McGraw, PGA professional, will be conducting a full-swing clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. covering the basic fundamentals when hitting woods. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: In Ledgeview League Week 7 action, The Golden Tees took first gross but For your Pars Only is still leading the league with the most points.
Champion of the Month for June — Ladies: Donna O'Connor. Men: Brian Terry. Congratulations to both!
The New Hampshire State Amateur Championship is being played at NCCC from July 12-17 and volunteers are needed to assist in spotting the balls, quieting crowds along with other duties. Please call the pro shop for more information.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Men’s League results for Tuesday, June 29 had Dave Heffernan take first place at +6, followed by Mike Castonguay, +5; Bob York, +4; and there was a two-way tie for fourth between Ray Lucchetti and Bill Earl at +3.
Closest-to-the-pin on hole No. 6 went to Jim Raymond.
Ladies League results for June, Monday, 28, saw a two-way tie for first place between Janice Andrews and Diane Mulligan at +7 points, while 3rd place went to Denise Woodcock at +6; fourth to Susan Janetos at +4; and a two-way tie for fifth between Debbie Gilmore and Donna Perry at +3.
Closest-to-the-pin on hole No. 3 was Diane Mulligan and longest putt honors on the third hole went to Rebecca McReynolds.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-773: The pro shop is hopping, offering golfers, according to its website, “the largest selection of golf equipment in the Mount Washington Valley. Our selection of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and putters is unprecedented with brands that include Ping, Titleist, Cobra, Callaway, Cleveland to name a few. You can even demo equipment or visit us during one of the several demo days we host.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check-in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Happy Fourth of July everyone! Have fun and be safe.
Golf talk
An American golfer, having scuffed his opening tee shot while playing in Scotland, turned to his caddie and inquired: “What do you call a mulligan over here?”
Replied the caddie: “We call it ‘three.’”
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and he can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.