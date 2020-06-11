“If we only have golf in common with one another, then we have a lot in common.” David Feherty, pro golfer and TV analyst.
Playing golf here in the Mount Washington Valley and surrounding areas gives golfers an opportunity to play some beautiful courses. I once had a guest from the Boston area comment after a round, “The architect of this course did a beautiful job in placing the mountains around the course.”
We don't have private clubs where the cost of a membership is upwards of $10,000. Those clubs have private locker areas, lavish bathrooms and dining rooms where cash is not needed as members are billed. Staff members are uniformed and wear name tags. Range balls are uniformly stacked. Those amenities would be nice, but its not who we are. The valley has nice courses. I took it upon myself (Yes, I was looking for a topic for this week's article) to ask some players, “What are you looking for in a golf course?” This was not a scientific research survey. Just a question asked in conversation.
The responses I received mildly surprised me, but I might have been looking for the responses to go in a different direction. You see, I think pace of play is what I am looking for when on the course. Waiting on the group in front of me to hit their shots has always been a pet peeve of mine. Spending four-and-a-half-hours or more is likely going to find me searching for a different approach to golf. However, after the consensus from players, course conditions was the most important feature when playing a course. Tees, fairways, bunkers and greens did not need to mirror Augusta National. Players wanted them in a condition where their round would be memorable for the golf, not the poor conditions.
Second in responses was how they were treated before and after their round by staff. This was followed by scenery. Does the course offer a variety of holes? How is the pace of play? What is the cost of the round? What amenities are offered by the 19th hole? (One guy said “course conditions and a cold beer,” in response to the survey question.). Golfers living here are in an enviable position. We have choices where we can take our game. Every course within our region has anything and everything players are seeking. Golfers' abilities vary. Our local courses can accommodate both the low handicapper and the “hacker.” Superintendents work tirelessly to give players optimum conditions.
Remember courses are open only six months a year. Scenery and variety are our trademark. We are fortunate to live where we do. And yes, a cold beer can be provided at our courses. Finally, let's not take the people who provide all of this for golfers for granted. They work hard to meet the needs of all our players. Enjoy what we have and support the clubs you are playing.
Club Notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: We are heading in the right direction at NCCC. With rakes in the bunkers, divot mix on the carts and yardage markers, its feeling a bit more normal.
Two demo-days will be held this weekend. On Saturday, June 13, the Mizuno representative will be on the range from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14, it will be the Cobra representative from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will give players an opportunity to try the latest in equipment the companies have designed for the 2020 season.
Another sign that we are retuning to normalcy, the Spring 4-Ball will take place this Sunday.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Congratulations to the Jackson 18! Wentworth is celebrating its 125th Anniversary. Golf started in 1895 as the Jackson 6. The original six holes are now holes No. 4 through 8. A special anniversary weekend will be held on July 4.
Spring 4-Ball sign-ups end on June 17. The 4-Ball matches are scheduled for June 21.
Week 2, of Red Fox League, saw teams paying a quota. Four teams tied for first place; Oak Lee Boys, Kandahar, Pin High and Pin Seekers. Tied for second only a half a point behind were Shanks-A-Lot and Stan and Dan’s. Individual winners were Tim Roden for closest to the pin (8') and longest putt to Matt Burkett (15') and Amy Russo (11'3'').
The Wednesday Ladies League played a quota game. Taking first place was Diane McDonald. Patty Keane took second. Kitty King and MaryEllen Gallo tied for third. Chip-ins were posted by Robin Garside on No. 2, Kathy Gilligan No. 4 and Nancy Pittenger No. 11.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Eagle range is now open (closed Wednesdays for maintenance) for players to work on their game. If more work is needed, PGA Pro Bob McGraw is available for lessons.
To keep staff and guests safe, you must make tee times and payment by phone. There will be no walk-up reservations or inquiries. Players should arrive 15 minutes before their tee times and can play by calling (603) 383-9090. At that time, the pro shop staff will inform the players when they can make their way to the first tee. This procedure will be in place all season.
Hale's Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Evan Connors, course superintendent, has the Hale's course in great shape. Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution, Hale's golf is open only to members.
The COVID-19 Ladies League played on Monday in the weekly quota. Mary Gilpatrick took top honors. She posted a +5. Closest to the pin was Sandy Glynn on No. 3. Jeanne Wright had the longest putt and Jill Luchetti won a skin on No. 9.
The Men's League played their quota game on Tuesday. Walking away with the top quota score was Mike McMahon who posted a +5. Mike also took home a skin on No. 8. John Rafferty got closest to the pin honors and Dave Heffernan had long putt honors.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Golfers playing the Lovell 18 are giving two thumbs up for the course conditions. The pro shop is fully stocked and open to the public.
The annual Jim Hadlock Memorial Scholarship Tournament is scheduled for June 21. Money raised goes towards awarding a scholarship to a graduating senior from Fryeburg Academy. This is a 8 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $50 per player. Contact Brad Littlefield to sign up at bradantina@roadrunner.com or go to the LKCC website at lakekezargolf.com.
Sign-ups for the Presidents Cup have begun. The deadline is June 15. You can call the clubhouse to register.
The Tuesday Night Men's League started last week. After week 1, Team Littlefield is in first place. They are followed by Team Lord, Team Trumbull, Team Almi, Team Patz and Team Records. It's still early in the season. Things can change. Indian Mound Golf Course, Route 16B, Ctr. Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The Mound is playing with great course conditions. Kudos to the staff!
The Ladies League has begun its season. The Rivers Edge Quota game is played on Thursday afternoons. This is open to all players, both members and non-members. The pro shop is taking tee times seven days a week. Times are open to all players. Residents and non-residents can call the pro shop to make a tee time.
Patio dining is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Congratulations to Sandy Bennett who scored a hole-in- one on the 11th hole. Sandy was playing with her husband.
19th Hole
Jen's Friends had to cancel its annual golf tournament which was scheduled for Friday, June 12. Hopefully, you saved the date. Pirate's Cove in North Conway has stepped forward and has offered to hold the tournament on the original date, Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For $10, you get 36 holes of mini-golf.
If you purchase your ticket today and cannot play, it will be valid between June 12 and 30. Best of all, Pirate's Cove is donating all of the proceeds to Jen's Friends. Hats off to all who made this happen! The cream surely does rise to the top.
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com.
