LOVELL, Maine — The third annual golf tournament and silent auction to benefit the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at Saturday, Sept. 19, at Lake Kezar Country Club at 578 Main St. in Lovell, Maine. The tournament has a shotgun start at 8 a.m. with a best ball scramble format.
There are lots of prizes available to the players, including longest drive for men and women, closest-to-the-pin on all par three holes, fun side game prizes, and special prizes for the first, second and third place teams. Of course, those winners also get “bragging rights.” The tournament is open to everyone who wants to have a good time and support the library.
A silent auction is also part of this event. Items that have been donated included ham arena skate cards, a one-hour massage, Stone Mountain Art Center tickets for two different shows, a beautiful sign hanger from Rod Iron Designs, Center Lovell Market gift certificate, Subway 6-inch subs, pocket bag with matching change purse from Designs by Diana Bags, Boston Red Sox baseball autographed by Christian Vazquez, Lovell Box Company wine tote, large heavy-duty plant and bird feeder shepherd’s hook by Harmac, four hours of planting or weeding garden help by a knowledgeable local gardener, McSherry’s Nursery gift card, books from White Birch Books, an adorable Paris Farmer’s Union bird feeder and green fees (some with carts) to play at several different golf courses in Maine and New Hampshire. One of the highlight auction items is a full day’s use of a 22-foot Harris Classic, Pontoon Boat which seats 15, valid use through August 2021.
These items and bid sheets are currently on display at the library. Come place an offer on them anytime during library hours: Monday, noon to 6 p.m, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 to 12:30 p.m.
They will be moved to the golf course on the day of the tournament. Auction winners will be announced at the closing of the event. Come place your bids.
Go to hobbslibrary.org to download a registration form.
