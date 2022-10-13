Fall golf is now in full swing, especially following the rain and wind gusts on Thursday. While you can’t put a tracking device on your ball, you have to be even more attentive because of the leaves and pine needles, which will keep our course superintendents and their staff plenty busy over the final few weeks of the 2022 season. If you see these folks, give them a tip of the cap and a thank you for their tireless efforts. They’re the unsung heroes of this sport.
Are you familiar with the “leaf rule” for fall golf?
“The rule essentially says that if a ball cannot be found in an area heavily populated with fallen leaves, then you get free relief,” according to the website Golf.com. “It’s a rule that’s cited quite frequently in the fall (especially in northern states) and has likely saved many of you strokes from time to time.”
Here’s the kicker, there is no such rule — it’s made up and has been passed on from generation to generation over the years.
“Although your friends might be OK with you taking a drop with no penalty, the Rules of Golf are not so lenient,’ Golf.com stages. “According to Rule 18.2, ‘your ball is lost if not found in three minutes after you or your caddie begin to search for it’ — no exceptions. When your ball is declared lost, you must replay your ball from the previous spot with a stroke-and-distance penalty.”
The site added: “However, some piles of leaves may be declared ground under repair via a local rule. If this is the case, then you are allowed to take free relief. It all depends on how the course marks leaf piles during the fall.”
So the next time someone tries to invoke the “leaf rule,” remind them that it isn’t a rule at all.
Let’s get after it!
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports last week’s Thursday Night Scramble winning team was Jane Carr, Nicki Lynn, Terry Fitzgerald and Janice and Dan Andrews.
Steve Pithis took closest-to-the-pin honors.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports that 2023 golf memberships are now on sale. Interested parties can contact the pro shop at (603) 356-2140 for details.
The fall pro shop hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last tee time of the day is 3:30 p.m.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Pro/owner Jonathan Rivers reports there are still openings for the 14th annual Kennett Hockey Golf Tournament scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22.
“There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. in this best-ball scramble,” Coach Michael Lane said. “Groups of four are wanted, but single golfers and partial groups are gladly accepted, too. Hole sponsors and cart sponsors are also welcome.”
He added: “Jonathan and the community have been so supportive of Kennett Hockey over the years."
Join the Eagles for 18 holes of golf, cart included, and a KHS Hockey gift (for all who register before Oct. 17) all for just $85 per golfer. Awards and appetizers are to be served following the event.
Groups may register in three different divisions: open, mixed couples and ladies. There will also be men's and women's closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive competitions as well as a 50/50 drawing and a putting contest.
You can download the registration form online at mwvyha.org, or pick up a form from Frechette Tire in Conway.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports, “The colors are really beautiful at LKCC. There's still time to get in a round of golf before we close on Oct. 30.”
Ken Bloomberg scored a hole-in-one on the 12th last Sunday. It’s the third ace at Lake Kezar in the past two weeks. There must be something in the air over there.
Last Saturday, The Kezar Trailbreakers restarted their annual golf tournament, which raises funds to help maintain the snowmobile trails in Lovell. A group of about 40 golfers teed off for the cause.
“We will have the LKCC Turkey Shoot again,” Nancy said. “This is a fun club event, where you can get a chance to win a turkey or turkey-related prizes. Entry forms for all these events can be found at the clubhouse.”
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Maryann Lowry reports the Travel League teed up at Indian Mound on Wednesday, and will head to Province Lake on Oct. 19 and Hales Location on Oct. 26. All are weather permitting.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is now open.
“WMIG's goal is to provide the community an opportunity for a healthy indoor fun activity. To keep your game sharp during the off-season WMIG will be offering two separate six-week leagues. Once officially open, tee times will be available on the weekends for the rest of this summer and early fall. During winter months WMIG will be open six/seven days a week. Anyone interested should stop by and meet Jack and become familiar with the simulators.”
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“Fame is addictive. Money is addictive. Attention is addictive. But golf is second to none.” — Marc Anthony
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
