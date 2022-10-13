Fall golf is now in full swing, especially following the rain and wind gusts on Thursday. While you can’t put a tracking device on your ball, you have to be even more attentive because of the leaves and pine needles, which will keep our course superintendents and their staff plenty busy over the final few weeks of the 2022 season. If you see these folks, give them a tip of the cap and a thank you for their tireless efforts. They’re the unsung heroes of this sport.

Are you familiar with the “leaf rule” for fall golf?

