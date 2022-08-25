Can you say three-peat?
For the third consecutive year, Kennett High Sports Hall of Famer Tara Watt has been crowned the New Hampshire Women’s Mid-Amateur Champion. Tara, playing out of the Derryfield Country Club, lifted the championship trophy on Aug. 18, winning by an incredible eight strokes. She shot 71-74 for a 36-hole total of 145 (+5).
“Thank you to The New Hampshire Golf Association and Derryfield Golf Shop for an awesome two days of golf,” Tara shared on Facebook. “A little added pressure being at my home course this year but ground it out and got the win! #ThreePeat”
Earlier this summer Tara finished fourth in the New Hampshire Women’s Amateur Championship at the Concord Country Club. She is a three-time state amateur champ, having lifted the trophy in 2011, 2017 and 2020.
Tara went into the final round with a four-shot lead over Dana Harrity (Abenaqui CC) and set a target for the final 18 holes.
“The number I was looking for was 75 or better, I thought that was good enough to hold up so just grind it out and get it done,” she shared with the New Hampshire Golf Association’s Director of Communications Kate Billings.
The round started with five consecutive pars followed by a hiccup at the sixth, which led to a triple bogey, followed by two more bogeys to make the turn at +5. Harrity was just one shot back at this point.
“Honestly I was a little disheveled,” Tara said, “but you can’t let one hole ruin your round so I just kind of pulled it together.”
Tara showed her championship metal, shooting -1 on the back nine with a birdie and eight pars to seal the deal.
“I knew where I stood but I play better on the back,” said Tara. “With my length, there are a couple of the par 4’s that I can drive so I just got really aggressive with it.”
Fellow KHS grad Bobby Mickle was once again on the bag, caddying for Tara, who was thrilled to win.
“It’s great,” she said. “There was a little added pressure this year playing at my home course and being the defending champion so there’s always the nerves but it's great to be at home.”
Tara added: “I had my best friend caddy for me today so that was helping with the nerves a little bit.”
This wrapped up Tara’s competitive 2022 season on the links. Not a bad season at all. A big tip of the cap to Tara Watt!
Let’s get after it.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports congratulations are in order for Zack Foss, who had a hole-in-one on the 160-yard seventh hole at "The Eagle" on Saturday, Aug. 20. Nate Robinson witnessed Zack hit his Callaway ball with a 9-iron into the hole.
In the Thursday Night League, the winning team was Lisa and Chuck Doherty, Janice and Dan Andrews. Dan also captured closest-to-the-pin honors.
A four-week Ladies Instructional League will be offered at The Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club on Tuesday evenings. Starting this Tuesday, Aug. 30, Bob will be providing a half-hour of full-swing instruction on the driving range each week.
After the full-swing clinic, five four-person teams will go out on the course to play a scramble format and Bob will provide on-course instruction for each group as they reach a designated hole. The league will meet at 5 p.m. each Tuesday and the fee for the four-week session is $80 per person. Interested players should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
There is still room to play in the Fall Don Ho League, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The format is a four-person scramble and the fee to play is $60 per person. Teams that would like to play should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up and lock in their tee time for the five-week friendly competition
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports the ladies league swung back into action this week with Kat Petts leading the way at +8. The second, third and fourth place finishers were decided by matching cards. Dottie Heffernan took second over third-place finisher Susan Janetos at +3 and Robin Garside captured fourth over Jenny Simone at +2.
In men's league action, Jim Hurley took first with a +6 score. Scott Mathews finished second over Bill Earl at +5 by way of matching cards.
Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Bill Earl (1'6").
In other Hale's news, the divisional qualifiers for the Tournament of Champions have been determined. The match-play format begins next week with the winners in their respective brackets advancing to the finals.
Lastly, Hale's Demo Day, sponsored by the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 1-5 p.m. This year's event features the Callaway tour fit experience. It will be headed by regional representative Erin Henderson and his support staff. Complementary soft drinks and refreshments will be provided by the White Mountain Hotel & Resort. Save the date!
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports upcoming events include the PLC's Southern Maine, Log A Load for Kids Golf Tournament, which is now sold out for this Friday, Aug. 26. The course is closed until 3 or 4 p.m. that day. The event benefits the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.
“The volunteers for this event do such a great job,” Nancy said. “They are well-organized and well-staffed. It has been a pleasure to work with them. The tournament is sold out, but they are happy to accept donations.”
Log A Load for Kids is an annual campaign that began in 1988 when loggers and others in the forest products community donated the value of a load of logs to their local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Today, Log A Load is a leader in CMN Hospitals' fundraising, raising more than $2 million annually through golf tournaments, fishing events, dinners, truckloads of log donations and other events.
Officials are now taking entries for the 31st annual Fryeburg Rec Tournament, which is a local favorite as Brad Littlefield and volunteers do a great job with this two-day tournament. Set for Sept. 10 and 11, there are four start times for this year’s event — Saturday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Contact Brad Littlefield at bradandtina@roadrunner.com to register or call the clubhouse to sign up at (207) 925 2462.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: Club Pro Kevin Walker reports some champions have been crowned at NCCC.
The 2022 Ladies Club Champion is Denise Royer, while the Men's Club Champion is Adam Lanzilotti
The Ladies Senior Club Champion is Alice McElhinney and the Men's Senior Club Champion is Denny Nesbitt
The August Champ of the Month honors goes to Alice McElhinney for the women and Kurt Grabher for the men.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Maryann Lowry reports the Ladies League Championship was postponed on Wednesday as the course was too wet. Five inches of rain in two days can do that. The championship has been rescheduled to Sept. 7.
The Ladies travel week is scheduled to begin next week in Bethlehem. Kathy Sweeney from North Conway Country Club is the organizer off the group, which includes members from North Conway Country Club, Wentworth, Bethlehem CC, Lake Kesar Golf, Maplewood Golf, Provence Lake and Indian Mound. Each course has a week either on a Wednesday or Thursday.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is scheduled to open Labor Day Weekend.
“WMIG's goal is to provide the community an opportunity for a healthy indoor fun activity. To keep your game sharp during the off-season WMIG will be offering two separate six-week leagues. Once officially open, tee times will be available on the weekends for the rest of this summer and early fall. During winter months WMIG will be open six/seven days a week. Anyone interested should stop by and meet Jack and become familiar with the simulators.”
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“I don't believe in luck. Not in golf, anyway. There are good bounces and bad bounces, sure, but the ball is round and so is the hole. If you find yourself in a position where you hope for luck to pull you through, you're in serious trouble.” — Jack Nicklaus
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
