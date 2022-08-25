Can you say three-peat?

For the third consecutive year, Kennett High Sports Hall of Famer Tara Watt has been crowned the New Hampshire Women’s Mid-Amateur Champion. Tara, playing out of the Derryfield Country Club, lifted the championship trophy on Aug. 18, winning by an incredible eight strokes. She shot 71-74 for a 36-hole total of 145 (+5).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.