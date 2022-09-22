There are different courses for different horses, and that’s certainly the case in golf. Let’s get to the long and short on golf courses around the globe. Heck, we can even throw in the peculiar, too.

Oliver Horovitz, author of “An American Caddie in St. Andrews,” wrote about his adventure of playing the Nullarbor Links. Located in Australia, the 18-hole par-72 golf course spans which 848.1 miles with one hole in each participating town or roadhouse along the Eyre Highway, from Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to Ceduna in South Australia. The course was built to give Australian truckers something to do on this remote stretch of the road.

