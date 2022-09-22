There are different courses for different horses, and that’s certainly the case in golf. Let’s get to the long and short on golf courses around the globe. Heck, we can even throw in the peculiar, too.
Oliver Horovitz, author of “An American Caddie in St. Andrews,” wrote about his adventure of playing the Nullarbor Links. Located in Australia, the 18-hole par-72 golf course spans which 848.1 miles with one hole in each participating town or roadhouse along the Eyre Highway, from Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to Ceduna in South Australia. The course was built to give Australian truckers something to do on this remote stretch of the road.
“The adventure is magnificent," he wrote. "At Nullarbor (hole No. 4), we play right across an active airplane runway,” Horowitz wrote. “Before Border Village (hole No. 6), we stop to see the Great Australian Bight—majestic cliffs overlooking the Indian Ocean clear to the South Pole. In Eucla (hole No. 7, population: 368), we play beside a shooting range.”
Greens fees are around $50, and it takes a good five days to complete a round.
If you don’t have five days to play, the longest golf course in the world in one place is the Dragon Snow Mountain Golf Club, Lijiang, China, which as a par 72 is a staggering 8,548 yards long.
“The course faces the famous Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, which is where it gets its name from and is set in the bottom of a valley,” reports the website Golfshake.com “You get mountain views from every single hole, which is no surprise considering the course is situated in the Himalayas of China. The course is located 3,100 meters above sea level, making it the second highest in the world (the Yak Golf Course in East Sikkum, India has that distinction at 3,970 meters and is part of an Indian Army base), and thanks to the elevation, the ball flies some 15 to 20 percent farther than normal.
“The shortest par 3 measures at 236 yards and with the remaining three par 3s measuring over 260 yards,” the site states. “Furthermore, the shortest par 4 on the course is 436 yards long and the par 5 fifth hole is the longest in the world, measuring at an amazing 711 yards. The air is so thin on this hole that oxygen is provided in the golf carts.”
The shortest 18-hole golf course in the world is the North Golf Course in Troutdale, Oregon. While no hole is over 80 yards, the overall length is 1,111yards. Par is 54. The shortest hole, No. 5, a par 3, measures just 46 yards.
Because one country just wasn’t enough, there is a two-country golf club! Located in both Finland and Sweden, the Tornio Golf Club is quite a unique golfing experience. The course is divided in half with nine holes on each side. If that wasn’t enough, you can even golf in the snow during the winter months.
On Hole 6, players tee off in Sweden and the green is in Finland, so with the one-hour time difference, this could be the longest time-taking Par 3 in the world.
The oldest course, of course, is the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland, which was established in 1552. The course is open to the public.
“There is still time to secure your 2023 Old Course Tee Time — apply today and you can feel the nerves of that opening tee shot, the thrill of playing the 17th and the pain of finding one of the many treacherous bunkers like Hell or Strath,” the St. Andrews website states. “The deadline closes in a week, so don't delay — apply here at play.standrews.com.”
Let’s get after it!
If you’re looking for a tournament to play in or you just want to support youngsters in our community, consider teeing it and playing in the eighth annual Friends of Conway Rec Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell, Maine.
“Your $65 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf with a scheduled 9 a.m. shotgun start (rain or shine),” said Conway Rec Director Michael Lane. “There will be prizes for closest-to-the-pin, longest drive as well as a $10,000 hole-in-one Hole.”
He added: “All proceeds go directly to helping children’s programming and our summer scholarship fund.”
This four-person, best-ball scramble features three divisions (open, mixed couples and ladies). Prizes will be awarded to the top two groups in each division.
In addition to golf, there will be a 50-50 raffle. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase on the course.
Michael said the Friends are also looking for tee sponsors. You can sponsor a tee box with a sponsor sign for $100.
To register to play, go to tinyurl.com/mt469uyy. If you’d like to sponsor a hole, go to tinyurl.com/mt2h87rc.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports it’s “nice to see the course greening up again and we look forward to the beauty the next few weeks will bring!”
After three weeks of Don Ho action, Team Par Tee sits atop the leaderboard in first place at -10, followed by The Chislas in second at -7 and the Marteenies in third at -6.
Nicki Lynn and Ben Bailey won the long drive contest, while Ben made it a true daily double by also taking the closest-to-the-pin contest.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports the seasons are changing and we’re losing daylight far too quickly.
The fall pro shop hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last tee time of the day is 3:30 p.m.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Indian Mound will play hosts to the ”Golf For Recovery" Tournament to benefit the Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery Coalition on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The tournament, which features 18 holes of golf, a cart, meal and gift bag, os $59 for members of Indian Mound and $110 for guests. A prize of $500 is being offered on a hole-in-one hole.
If you are too busy to golf, stop by with a $25 donation and you will receive three putting tickets and a deli-style lunch and a chance to bid on silent auction items.
The deli-style lunch and bidding on the silent auction items is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Founder Janice Spinney said all “donations assist MWVSRC’s mission which supports advocacy through education, provides support for individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder and promotes long-term recovery.”
Call (603) 539-7733 to reserve a tee time, and for more details, go to mwvsupportsrecovery.org.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports Lake Keza held its annual Senior Tournament on Sept. 14. The tourney, which draws a number of players from all over the Pine Tree State and the Granite State, featured three divisions, Sub Seniors, younger guys, Seniors and then Super Seniors. Player ages ranged from 55 to 88.
And, the winners were: Ladies — first place gross — Tina Riley, followed by Marsha McKenna. Cindy Schieman took first for the net, while Carol Hard was second.
Sub Senior Men's — first place gross — Frank Rago, followed by Shawn Riley. Bruce Croteau took top honors for the net, edging out Kevin Sullivan.
Senior Men's — first place gross — Jim Lammey, while Don Champion was second and Steve Place finished third.
Tim Kavanaugh took top honors for the net, topping Larry Schieman, who was second, and Paul Howard took third.
Super Senior — first place gross — Howard Prior, who bested Barry Gilman and Rodney Allen, who finished second and third, respectively.
Gene LeBlance won low net honors with Randy Pillsbury placing second, while Jon Lang was third.
Upcoming events include the Kezar Trailbreakers Tournament on Oct. 8.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Maryann Lowry reports the ladies league had its final week of scheduled play on Wednesday. The ladies teed it up and a NASSAU was played — best front, best back and best total score.
Taking gross honors was Maryann Lowry with a 90.
For net best, MaryAnn Fitzgerald took the total with a 72. Nancy Pittenger had front honors with a 31.5, while Kathy Gilligan shined on the back with a 35.5.
There were nine chip-ins on the night with MaryAnn Fitzgerald and MaryEllen Gallo each with two, while Marilyn Desmarais, Sally Fiore, Nancy Pittenger, Beth Ellis and Barbara Pinkham each had one.
Next Wednesday, Wentworth will host the Travel League. The Travel League will continue on Wednesdays through the month of October with scheduled play dates at North Conway Country Club on the Oct. 5, Indian Mound on Oct. 12, Province Lake on Oct. 19 and Hales Location on Oct. 26 All are weather permitting. Hopefully the season will cooperate.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is now open.
“WMIG's goal is to provide the community an opportunity for a healthy indoor fun activity. To keep your game sharp during the off-season WMIG will be offering two separate six-week leagues. Once officially open, tee times will be available on the weekends for the rest of this summer and early fall. During winter months WMIG will be open six/seven days a week. Anyone interested should stop by and meet Jack and become familiar with the simulators.”
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“Golf is a great example to me. Golf is a metaphor of life. I mean, every shot. You have this beautiful hole, this beautiful opportunity to get a good score.” – Nick Saban
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
