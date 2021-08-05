Congratulations to Xander Schauffele (-18) for winning the gold medal while representing the USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo! His mental toughness throughout the competition paid off while there were many other golfers with low scores. Xander shot four great rounds of golf 68,63,68 and 67 to beat Rory Sabbatini by one stroke. Rory shot a 61 on the last day with two bogeys on his scorecard; that was an impressive score and it earned him the silver medal.
In third place, there were seven players tied at -15. That forced a playoff amongst themselves to compete for the bronze. C.T. Pan beat his fierce competitors after only four playoff holes – that list included Collin Morikawa, Rory McIllroy, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey and Hideki Matsuyama.
Also, the Women’s Olympic Golf competition was dealing with a heat index of over 110 degrees and in the midst of that, Nelly Korda of the United States shot a 9 under 61. Nelly’s low round gave her a four-shot lead after Thursday and she tied the Olympic record in women’s golf, moving her one step closer to a gold medal. There are still 2 rounds left to play, but that may be cut short since there is a tropical storm in the forecast in that region of Japan.
A tip of the cap to former Kennett High (2001) standout Tara Watt, now of Manchester, who finished second in the 2021 New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Championship at Laconia Country Club in Laconia on Wednesday. Watt, the defending champion, was seeking her fourth championship but was edged by Lauren Thibodeau of Hampstead.
Thibodeau, a sophomore on the University of Louisville women’s golf team won with a 54-hole score of 6-under-par 210. Watt, who had good friend Bobby Mickle as her caddie, shot a 3-over-par 219 for the three rounds.
“Played three days of solid golf and couldn’t be happier,” Tara shared on Facebook. “I lost to my good friend Lauren who is going to be a sophomore at Louisville this year. She played awesomely and it was fun to watch. Thanks to everyone for all the love sent my way and a HUGE thanks to Bob Mickle for putting up with me for three days and to my mom Trish Watt for being my No. 1 fan.”
This weekend the PGA Tour will be in Memphis, Tenn. for the WGC FedEx-St. Jude Invitational. Forty-eight of the top 50 players in the world will be competing, including Justin Thomas, the defending champion.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: The winners of the President's Cup for 2021 were Chris Hallberg for the men and Tine Littlefield for the ladies. Congratulations to both.
Upcoming this Sunday, Aug 8 is the member-member tournament.
The course will open to the public after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The next Superintendent's Revenge is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug.18. This event is also open to non-members. Call to sign up.
Please remember to call for tee times and if there is a change in your tee time, a call is appreciated. August and September are busy months for large groups.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Ladies League results for Monday saw first-place honors go to Jean Pustis at +8, followed by Mary Jane Proulx, +5; and a four-way tie between Cheryl McMahon, Linda Rafferty, Fran Baker and Cathy Steesy, all at plus +4.
Closest-to-the-pin on the third hole was Robin Garside, while Denise Woodcock sank the longest putt.
On July 26, in league play, Sally Fiore topped the field at +7, followed by a three-way tie at +5 between Linda Kearney, Mark Cusack and Rebecca McReynolds.
Closest-to-the-pin on the third hole was Cathy Steesy, while Cheryl O’Neill sank the longest putt.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: In ladies league results Wednesday, played in an “Odd Hole Only” format, Maryann Lowry, with 44 points, took first place for gross.
Lynne Walker with 32 points had top honors for net, followed by Beth Ellis, 32.5 points; Rita Descoteaux, 33 points; and Cricket Catalucci, 33.5 points.
Next Wednesday, the Wentworth Ladies League has a Jen's Friends Tournament. The ladies will be joined by the Turtles (Wentworth’s men's group). This is open to all Wentworth members. The entry fee is $20, and all the money goes directly to Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation. Carts will be required.
The Red Fox League did not play this week due to the aerification of the greens.
The mixed team championship (also known as the Divorce Open) was played last Sunday. The winning team was Nancy Pittenger and Paul McViney with a net score of 62. They were followed closely by Jackie and Bill McBroom with a net 64 along with Debbie and Phil Chase, which had a net score of 65.
The low gross score of the day went to Bill and Jackie McBroom with a 78 followed by Cricket and Bill Catalucci with an 82.
The Club Championship is scheduled to taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22. This is a two-day combined total score event. There will be winners in both gross and net scoring in all divisions. There will be two divisions for both the men and the ladies.
The ladies championship division will be for handicaps 1-30 and the open division will be for handicaps 31 and higher. All ladies will play from the red tees.
The men’s championship division will be played from the white tees and the men’s senior division from the gold tees. Unfortunately, there will not be the traditional potluck supper on Saturday evening this year due to COVID-19. Sign up for the championship in the pro shop.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: Beginning this Sunday, Aug. 8, North Conway CC is scheduled to host the NHPGA Pro/Member event followed by NHPGA Chapter Championship on Monday and Tuesday.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: On July 22, in the competitive Thursday night scramble, the team of Adam Mosston, Terry Fitzgerald, Roger Aubrey, Nicki Lynn and Mike Peloquin came in with a round of 4-under to take the top honors.
Call the pro shop at 383-9090 if you would like to join us any Thursday evening.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The Madison Old Home Week annual scramble is scheduled for this Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. This will be a modified shotgun start and for more information on sponsorship and applications call Liz Brown (617) 694-2447 or email elibro555@aol.com. You can also stop by the pro shop for an application.
The Wolfeboro Lions Club’s 16th annual golf tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Stop by the pro shop to pick up an application.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check-in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
“Golf is a game whose aim is to hit a very small ball into an even smaller hole, with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose.” — Winston Churchill, who was known for his witty observations and this one neatly sums up how all amateurs feel about golf from time to time.
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.