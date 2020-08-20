“My golf swing is a bit like ironing a shirt. You get one side smoothed out, turn it over and there is a big wrinkle on the other side. Then you iron that one out, turn it over and there is another wrinkle.” Tom Watson, pro golfer, U.S. Open
Champion Ken Venturi was in Las Vegas with Frank Sinatra and told this story about the singer. They were leaving a casino, and Sinatra went up to the valet to get his car. When the car was delivered, Sinatra asked the valet, “What’s the biggest tip you ever received?” The valet responded, “$100, Mr. Sinatra.” Sinatra responded, “Who was the cheap ### %% * that gave you that tip?” The valet replied. “You did, Mr. Sinatra, last week.”
Sinatra smiled and handed the young man $200. Sinatra had the money to leave a large tip. Valet service would almost always receive a gratuity for the service. But what about your golf club? Who should be tipped and why?
Last week, at one of our local restaurants, a waitress served a party of 10. The bill was about $300. The diners left her a $5 tip. The young lady was crushed. When asked about the situation, she said, “They indicated the food was great and they would be back.” I got to thinking about the folks who provide a service and how dependent they are on the gratuity for that service. How does this transcend to the golf course?
A few years ago, I got an invitation to play a very private golf course in Florida. A friend of mine was going to be in town so he, too, got the invite. When we got to the course, we went through two gates before getting to the clubhouse. We decided to park the car, put on our shoes and walk to the pro shop. Before we got to the door, two employees came out. They grabbed our clubs and pointed us in the right direction. We missed the bag drop experience and saw the sign, “No changing of shoes in the parking lot.” My initial reaction was, “You can’t put a shine on a sneaker, we are who we are.” When our embarrassment subsided, we attempted to tip the guys that grabbed our bags. Much to our surprise we were told tipping was not allowed. So, who in the circle of golf employees should get tipped for their service?
You pull up to the bag drop and leave your clubs. When you return, your clubs have been placed on a cart and the attendant has directed you to the pro shop. It’s not necessary to leave a tip but a couple of bucks might open some doors.
You enter the pro shop. You pay for your round. A couple of informational items are shared (playing the ball up, par 3s are cart path only, range balls are available outside,etc.). Tipping is not necessary.
The starter greets you. He says he can get you out a little earlier and you might want to take advantage of this offer. There is a notoriously slow foursome scheduled ahead of you. This little bonus might warrant your group slipping the starter a couple of bucks.
Your round is going smoothly and the cart girl arrives. She has provided a respite for thirst and hunger. Yes, you definitely tip this individual. The course you are playing doesn’t have a beverage cart but it does have a snack shack. Yes, you take care of the folks manning this oasis.
The round is over. You return the cart to the “cart corral.” If everything was fine with the round, your cart was clean, and you might have even won some money. Give the cart guys a tip. There are some players who take a cart every round and have never returned a cart. They let their partner return it so that they don’t have to leave a tip. Remember, “there are no pockets inside a coffin.”
The 19th hole has what you are looking for: a cold beverage, good sandwich, and a friendly waitress. Leave a tip.
The tipping scene is definitely based on the course you are playing. At the higher end or private courses, the expectation is a member or member’s guest will tip. But don’t forget, the folks that are working the public course are working hard to make your golf experience one that will encourage you to return. They are working for less money. Don’t be afraid to leave them a couple of dollars. You don’t need to be Frank Sinatra, but you can tip “Your Way.”
Club notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: The 2020 Member/Guest saw 172 players take to the NCCC 18. The men’s division had three flights and the ladies two flights. Flight 1 for the men, saw Dennis Smith and Brett Wilson take first. Second went to Fuzzy Martin and JP Hickey.
Flight 2 had Dave Kilfoil and Mike Simoni in the top spot. Second went to Andy Monaghan and Austin Hale.
Flight 3, had Eaton’s Dave and Tom, taking first. Bobby Blake and Ryan Burke took second.
Flight 1 for the ladies saw Erin and Gise Weimer take first place. Second went to Kathleen Thompson and Nancy Morris.
Flight 2 had Kathleen Sweeney and Maryann Lowry take first place. Gay Folland and Patty Whiting took second.
Closest to the pin winner for the men was Ryan Burke. There was a tie for the ladies between Cricket Catalucci and Maryann Lowry.
This weekend, the August Champ of the Month will be played. On Sunday, it will be the Senior Club Championship.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Red Fox League completed the season last Monday. Holding with tradition, results are a tightly guarded secret. Season ending results will be unveiled at the banquet, Sept. 14.
Individual winners Monday were Rebecca McReynolds (31’) and Chris Bates (6’7’’) for closest to the pin. Longest putt winners were Sandi Poor (8’9’’) and Charlie Hanlon (12’).
The Wednesday Ladies League played a one-ball team event. The winning team members were Maryann Lowry, Cricket Catalucci, Sally Fiore and Virginia Foulds. Kathy McIntosh had two chip-ins.
A nine-hole member scramble is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 30. Members can signup in the pro shop.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Nine, Wine and Dine continues at Hale’s. On Sunday afternoons. Players can get nine holes of golf, with a cart, a glass of wine, and dinner. Call the pro shop for a tee time and the hotel (356-7100) for a dinner reservation.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Eagle is offering discounted fees for those who are looking for some competition and fun. A Sunday Afternoon Scramble is available to adults and juniors. Put your foursome together, call the pro shop, and make a tee time. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for juniors. Tee times must be made by phone as the Eagle does not have a “walk-up” policy. This format will be available throughout the summer.
PGA Pro Bob McGraw is available for lessons. Call the pro shop to schedule a lesson. The Eagle range is open for those who want to work on their game.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Going into the last week of the Men’s Twilight League, the standings are: Team Patz, 636 points; Team Littlefield, 635; Team Lord, 627; Team Trumbull, 614; Team Records, 579; and Team Alimi, 567. The playoffs begin on Tuesday.
Upcoming events at LKCC: Sept.12-13 — the Fryeburg Recreation Tournament will be held. This is a fundraiser for the Fryeburg Rec. Department and is open to the public. Registration can be made online at lakekezargolf.com or pick up a form at the clubhouse.
Sept. 16 — the Senior Open is scheduled and registration has begun. Sept. 19 — LKCC will be hosting the Charlotte Hobbs Library Tournament.
19th Hole
To those that run golf tournaments, try the “Peoria Game.” Six holes are selected, two par 3s, two par 4s, and two par 5s. Usually, three holes from the front nine and three from the back are used.
The players in the tournament do not know which holes have been selected. The number over par for the six holes, is multiplied by three. This will be the players’ handicap for this tournament.
The key to the success of the event is to keep everyone in the dark to which holes have been selected. Might be worth a try if you’re looking to change things up.
Have a great weekend.
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com. Send him your golf photos
