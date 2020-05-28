“Golf has always been a game where you have to control both ends of the club.” — Matt Kuchar, pro golfer
A few months ago if you had asked most golfers, “What would be the most talked-about topic for the 2020 season?” I would have said, “the introduction of the World Handicapping System.” This new method of calculating a player’s handicap is intended to determine the number of strokes a player receives during a match.
With the conditions in which golf is being played, many facets of golf have taken a backseat to the current social distancing rules that we have incorporated. But with golf heading towards the “new normal,” players can start performing these routine activities that formed their golf game: visit the pro shops; go to the practice range; work on the ever-elusive putting stroke; enjoy a game of golf with friends; and replay the round at the 19th hole, if an outdoor area is available. Players should also post the score they shot that day.
Last weekend, a TV/fundraiser/golf match was played by Tiger (Woods), Phil (Mickelson), Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Billed as The Match 2.0, we watched two professional golfers playing with two professional quarterbacks. For the match to be competitive, handicaps for Brady and Manning had to be taken into consideration. Brady has a handicap of 8, while Manning is a bit lower at 6 (retirement does help the golf game).
Woods’ handicap was calculated to be a +7, while Mickelson was a +6. With these numbers, Brady would get 15 strokes during the match while Manning was getting 13. Aside from watching these noted athletes play, it is the only way the match could be competitive.
This is how most golf matches are played around the world. Players have established handicaps that will determine who is giving or getting strokes during a round. It is also one of the parts of golf that often have players cringing and wincing once they find out the number of strokes during that days round. It’s said about this that “everyone wants to get shots, but nobody wants to give shots.”
Posting your score, the day the round was played, needs to become as routine as washing your hands. The new system requires players to have a GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network) number and an electronic device (phone, computer, etc.) to post their score.
The new system takes into consideration the tees you played from, weather conditions you played in and course conditions such as lift, clean and place. The system allows a player to only take a double bogey on a hole where they are getting a shot. For instance, a player is getting a stroke on what is determined the No. 3 handicap hole. The maximum a player with a handicap of 0-9 can take is a double-bogey 6. Players at 10-19 can take a 7. Higher than 19 can take an 8. This was put into place to help eliminate “sandbaggers” and protect the consistent golfer. A player’s score needs to be posted on the day of the round.
The argument for implementing this new system was to allow players from everywhere to compete against one another. For me, I like the idea that my handicap index can change overnight. There is no more waiting every two weeks for the new handicaps to be posted. With this system, courses will need to monitor players to ensure that all rounds are posted. A post by the World Handicapping Association should get everyone’s attention. It revealed that 85 percent of all golfers do not have a handicap. If you are going to play competitive golf, get a handicap and post all your scores. If you are playing matches with your friends, where handicaps are used, post your scores. You are hurting yourself and your partner if you don’t post consistently.
Club Notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: The first tournament of the season, The Memorial, was held last weekend. Taking the first gross for the women was Toni Belding. The first net went to Jackie Gaudes. On the men’s side, it was Adam Lanzilotti taking the first gross. Mike Murphy took the first net.
This weekend the Champ-of-the-Month competition will take place. This is always a competitive battle for the coveted parking spot. With restrictions loosening, PGA Pro, Kevin Walker, is now available for lessons. The first Demo-Day of the year is scheduled for June 6, from 10 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Titleist representative Michelle Zaydon will be available for club fitting. You can also try the latest Titleist equipment.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Reports have the Jackson 18 in great shape. New course superintendent, Zack Fleeger and his crew have been hard at work getting the course in shape. Temporary greens are being used on holes 6 and 7 while staff repairs the winter damage.
Congratulations to Kathy McIntosh for posting the first hole-in-one of the season, on No. 14. Kathy donated her “ insurance money” to Jen’s Friends. Great job, Kathy!
The Red Fox League is scheduled to begin Monday, June 1. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, teams will have tee times beginning at 3 p.m., with 15-minute start intervals. The first format will be a scramble. Hopefully, at some point this season, the shotgun start will return.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Hale’s is currently open to members only, but that hasn’t stopped the tee sheet from filling up. Memberships have sold out and the course is seeing plenty of golfers. As told to me by a member, “I guess we are no longer the best-kept secret in the Mount Washington Valley.”
Hale’s has installed the new “EZ Ball Retrievers” in all of the golf cups. Players do not have to bend over to pick up their ball or touch the pin. You hook your putter and the ball pops out of the cup. Golfers have incorporated “the putter tap” when completing the round instead of the customary handshake.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: All nine holes are open for play at the scenic Jackson course. Carts are available for players who would prefer to ride. Currently, the driving range is closed.
PGA Pro Bob McGraw has returned to the Eagle and is overseeing the golf operations at the course. The Eagle is doing its part keeping staff and guests safe. You must make your tee time and payment over the phone. There will be no walk-up reservations or inquiries. Players should arrive at least 15 minutes before their tee time and can play by calling (603) 383-9090. At that time, the pro shop staff will inform the players when they can make their way to the first tee. This procedure will be in place all year.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: The Donald Ross-designed course is open and in great shape. The pro shop is open with a limited number of patrons allowed in at one time. It is recommended that you call for tee times.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Route 16B, Ctr. Ossipee, (603) 539-2901: Reports have the Ossipee 18 in great shape. Golfers have been very impressed with how nice the conditions are this early in the season. The pro shop is open for business and to provide golfers with essentials for their game. For specials, go to indianmoundgc.com.
19th Hole
You’re standing over a short putt. Your playing competitor has a similar putt. He says, “Good. Good?” He picks up his ball but before you can pick up yours, his partner says, “No, I want you to putt that.” You proceed to putt and miss. What is the outcome? The hole is halved. Once an agreement is made, it is binding. The other guy needs to remain quiet and you need to know the rules better. Have a great weekend, stay safe and post your scores.
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com.
