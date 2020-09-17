“I dreamed I had made 17 holes-in-one in a row. On the 18th hole, I lipped the cup. I was madder than hell.” — Ben Hogan, pro golfer
After Saturday’s round last weekend, we adjourned to the 19th hole. A European Tour golf event was being shown.
This was September, the weather definitely had a “fall” feel to it, and football should have been on television. We asked our bartender, Ken, if there were any games on. He searched and found a meaningless game on ESPN. Nonetheless, we watched.
This weekend, the U.S. Open is being played. For golf enthusiasts, this should be a great weekend to play and watch the golf pros tackle a tough course for our National Championship.
Since March, fans of all sports have had to find something to fill a void due to cancellations and postponements of their favorite athletic events. In many cases, this might not have been a bad thing.
More time was spent with family. A new appreciation of what was removed from our lives was gained. In particular, one sport had some life injected into it. That sport was golf.
When the golf calendar was being tweaked and tournaments rescheduled, I took interest in the month of November. It will be in this month where neither football or baseball’s World Series will overshadow golf. Attention will be focused on the city of Augusta, Ga., home of the Masters.
The first Masters was held on March 22, 1933. Sportswriters, who had attended baseball spring training, were making their way north. It was a good time to showcase golf. Augusta National was looking for members.
During the first tournament, about 20 of the patrons accepted the offer to join the club. Augusta National is one of the top golf courses in the world and probably one of the most exclusive. I had an opportunity to attend a professionals’ practice round at Augusta.
It was the best “sporting event” I have ever attended. I enjoyed the nicest treatment I ever received as a fan. The volunteers and workers went out of their way to make the visit comfortable. The prices at the concessions were very generous. The efficiency of service and crowd management was incredible. The golf course was eye-opening.
From the practice area to the final hole, the course was beautiful. It’s difficult to describe the hills and undulations that form this golf course that most of us can only dream of playing. Nobody was asking me to join this club. With all of this drive towards perfection, however, Augusta does have some “skeletons in the closet.”
Augusta, for many years, was a bastion of white males. Women were not allowed. African-Americans on the property were employees or caddies. Boxing matches or bare knuckle fights (among Blacks who were mostly locals) were staged to entertain the members. The first Black to play Augusta was a caddy, Carl Jackson, in 1979.
Jackson played with a member who would befriend him for his entire life. Later, in 1986, Jackson was “on the bag” when Ben Crenshaw won his green jacket. The first Black member of Augusta was Ron Townsend in 1990.
The first female members were former Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, and financier, Darla Moore. Recently, a Women’s Amateur event has been added to the Augusta schedule.
The course and its current membership have had the foresight to move in a good direction. It’s the right thing to do. They have come a long way from the description from one of its founders, Clifford Roberts. He said, “Golf at Augusta will be played only by white men and only Blacks will caddy.”
This year at Augusta National, fans will not be allowed. The colorful landscape of spring will be replaced by a November view. Daylight hours for playing will be shortened. This time change will provide a challenge for officials to complete rounds. However, Augusta National and the Masters are special. It will be fun to watch this tournament. Like the golf course, we will move forward in our new norm.
Club Notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Nor cross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: The 2020 Ledgeview League has completed the season. Finishing in first place were the Golden Tees. They were followed by For Your Pars Only, second, and Rivers Edge in third.
The NCCC Shootout qualifiers are the following: For the ladies, it will be Jackie Gaudes, Donna O’Connor, and Nancy Morris. On the men’s side; Harold Kazanjian, Rob Brewster, Scott Merrill, Doug Dugrenier, Adam Lanzilotti, Dan Kelleher, Bruce Sanderson and Joe Soraghan.
This weekend, the Fall Member/Member will be played on Sunday. Next Sunday is the Mixed Team Championship. The Ryder Cup is scheduled for the first weekend of October.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Red Fox League held their end of season banquet on Monday. The Pin Seekers were the 2020 winners. Team members included; Charlie, Eric, and Amy Russo, Ed Jariz, and Paul Chippendale. The Pin Seekers beat the Shanks-A-Lot team by a half a point, 62.5 to 62. Third place went to Jack’s Caddies and Pin High finished fourth.
The New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association “A group” played the Jackson 9 on Tuesday. Notable local players taking part were Becky Jefferson, Maryann Lowry, Jane Goulart, LouAnne Cellana, and Robin Garside.
The Wednesday Ladies’ League played a quota game this week. The top point getter was Jane Goulart. She was followed by LouAnn Cellana +4 and Sally Fiore +3. There were 6 chip-in’s, Ellie Thompson had 3 and Brenda Killourie, Cricket Catalucci, and LouAnn Cellana each had one.
This Sunday, Wentworth members will be playing the Fall 4/Ball.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Nine, Wine, and Dine continues every Sunday. Call the hotel to make a reservation (603) 356-7100 and the pro shop (603) 356-2140 for a tee time.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Pro shop hours are 8-5. Players should call the pro shop for a tee time as walk-ups are not allowed. The Eagle range is open for practice every day except Wednesday.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: The 17th Annual Senior Open was held at the Lovell 18. There were 3 divisions; sub-senior, senior, and super senior. In the Sub-Senior it was William Caddigan taking first gross and Bob Street first net. In the Senior division, Jim Bilotta got first gross and first net was James Therrien. The Super Senior division saw Gene LeBlanc take first gross and Moe Foulds got first net. In the Ladies’ division, Dot Garrett took first place in the Super Seniors. Diane Johnson took first gross in the Sub-Senior with Carol LeBlanc getting first net.
280 golfers played in the Fryeburg Recreation Tournament last weekend. Official results were not in yet.
19th Hole
In 1935, Gene Sarazen made a double eagle on the par 5, 15th hole at Augusta. Most people refer to it as the shot that won him the Masters. Truly one of the greatest shots in competitive golf. In reality, the double eagle allowed him to tie fellow golfer Craig Wood. A 36-hole playoff was completed the following day. Sarazen went out and shot 71-73 to Woods’ 75-74. Enjoy the Open.

