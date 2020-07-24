Last Tuesday evening, I was standing on the bridge at Chocorua Lake, along with about 30 other photographers, waiting for a chance to get a photo of the comet NEOWISE.
We all stood quietly taking in the beauty of the scene, as the sky darkened and the mountain became a dark silhouette with a back drop of a million stars. As all this was happening the lake started to dimple with rising trout.
At that moment, I had a conflicting thought and muttered to myself that: “I should have brought a fly rod.”
Of course, that would have been impossible, with all those people and tripods. Something or somebody would have been hooked. This brings to mind the mantra that: “Photography and fishing are not compatible.”
My good friend Rick Davidson, who is an accomplished photographer and avid fly fisher, and I have long agreed that each discipline demands one’s full attention. As a result of this, when we go on a fishing trip, the cameras stay home and when we go on a photo tour the fly rods remain in their cases.
Some anglers consider cameras to be unlucky in the same way that bananas are. Never say the word camera out loud and if you must, use the “C” word.
On the other hand, what fisherman does not want a snapshot of him or her holding a trophy sized fish. This is known as the “grip and grin” shot or “fish porn.” It is not known what fish call it, but it’s a good bet that they would pass on the whole idea.
The simple answer to this is to carry your cellphone and who doesn’t these days. The one draw back to using the cellphone is, for the most part, they do not do well when submerged in water. I have witnessed this on more than one occasion when an angler attempts to capture the moment and in the confusion of holding on to the fish and getting the phone out of a pocket, the phone ends up in the river.
For a while every fisherman had a GoPro attached to their hat. Social media sites were awash with videos of epic struggles between man and fish. This seems to have died down recently. My personal recommendation would be to go out and buy a simple digital “point-and-shoot” camera. I have owned one for years and have found it to be a great tool. I got mine when I first started to guide as I wanted to capture my clients in their moment of glory.
There are a few things you want to look for when buying one. First and foremost is to make sure it is waterproof. The second thing is to find one that is somewhat shock proof. There are dozens of cameras on the market that offer both of these attributes. I would also look for one that has simple and easy to use controls.
Remember, we fish in all kinds of conditions and you need to be able to use it with gloves on in cold weather. The last thing is to find one small enough that it will fit in a shirt or vest pocket. Cameras with these features used to be expensive.
I paid in the neighborhood of $300 for my first one, but I still use it today, and I have had it for about eight years. However, I purchased one for my grandson recently for half of what I paid for mine, and it has more features than mine.
By carrying a point-and-shoot with you, your cellphone can remain safe and sound in a watertight envelope tucked away for emergencies. It is true that a cellphone has the ability to immediately post your photos on the Internet or to email them to that friend who couldn’t make the trip. However, your camera has an SD card and once you are home you can download your image into Photoshop and easily double the size of the fish.
When on the stream with a camera there is some etiquette that must be adhered to. The camera should never be produced until the fish is in the net. Many a good fish has been lost because somebody got out the camera too soon.
Most important, if the fish is to be released keep the photo session to a minimum. As always, keep your hands and the fish wet. Remember, your camera is waterproof, and it is possible to submerge the camera for a great release shot. Always think of the fish, I would much rather miss a photo opt then lose a fish.
See you on the river.
