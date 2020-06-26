I finally got a chance to spend an evening fishing the Saco River. Even better, the whole family came along for the ride. Most of the time, the family would mean just my son Andy and I, but, on this occasion, we would be joined by my daughter-in-law Megg and grandson Brennen.
Andy and I have been fishing the Saco since he was about 6-years-old. For the first few years, he didn’t bring a rod. He just came along to be with Dad. Those were enjoyable times for both of us, and we shared many adventures together. When he was old enough to cast a fly rod, it opened up another chapter and led to even more adventures.
Over time, life changed and Andy found other interests and drifted away from fishing for a while. I admit it was disappointing, considering my passion for the sport. I understood and excepted it. Older friends told me that he would come back one day and he did.
It is still hard for us to get together as Andy lives some distance away and has a busy life running a business and raising a family of his own. Any chance to fish with Andy makes my day. Having the rest of the family along is an added bonus.
Brennen is an avid angler, but still a little young to be confident with a fly rod. This section of river is fly-fishing only, so Brennen and his mother were along for the walk. They both have a keen interest in archeology, treasure hunting and finding the occasional heart-shaped rock so they were good.
It was a Saturday evening and the parking area at First Bridge was busy with anglers gearing up for the evening. As we walked down river, we passed several fishermen already in the water.
Another good sign was that trout were rising everywhere. It wasn’t long before we found a place where we were alone. A little extra walk will just about always get you away from the crowd. I think there is a life lesson in that.
Andy and I rigged up our rods and waded into the river. The other half began trekking downstream. It wasn’t too long before we spotted a few risers and began to cast to them.
As luck would have it, I hooked up right away. Not a trophy, but a nice brown trout nonetheless. For a while, I had the hot hand and caught several more trout; a mixture of browns and brook trout.
Andy was not having any luck and I motioned him down to take over my spot as there were still a few active risers. Sometimes location is everything.
I started walking down to the end of the run. I was interested to see what last spring’s floods had done to the pool. Each new year, the floods “giveth and they taketh away.” Some years, the floods sweep away all the good cover and some years the flood will deposit a whole new crop.
Fallen trees and logs swept into the river provide habitat for trout and are good for the river’s health. Some, of course, see them as hindrances to navigation and do their best to remove them. This would be against the law, but little or nothing is done to stop it. This spring, the flood had done an excellent job of providing new cover.
On my way back, I ran into the beachcombers. They had done well and showed me a handful of ancient pottery shards and a heart-shaped rock too big to carry out. Just then there was a shout and Andy was hooked up to a fish. The three of us rushed to witness the action and to hopefully record it on film.
Brennen was armed with a new camera and wanted to capture the event. Unfortunately, the camera failed to function and the opportunity to capture Andy’s trout was lost. It happens to the best of us.
It was getting dark and time to head home. Not a bad way to end an evening: a few fish and some interesting archeological finds. And I happened to find a nice heart-shaped rock.
See you on the river.
