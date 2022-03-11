Here are some observations and musings while hurriedly trying to fill the streamer fly box with patterns for early landlock salmon and trophy brook trout.
Feather streamer patterns are an underutilized fly for early salmonid fishing. After the Gray Ghost and the Black Ghost, feather wing streamer demand tails off dramatically. This is unfortunate as many feather wing streamers are highly effective.
The Black Beauty, Family Secret, Yellow Perch and Golden Smelt will all be in the streamer box before the April 1 opening of landlock salmon waters. These old school streamers have caught plenty of fish in the past but have been forgotten with the advent of modern winging materials.
Speaking of feather wing streamers, how lucky is New Hampshire to have juried fly tyer Scott Biron. Biron is a great practitioner of the art of feather wing streamers and following his amazing fly tying on social media is a cause for wonderment. His creations are superlative, and his willingness to share what he knows is second to none.
The valley will be lucky to have Biron sharing his creations at North Country Angler on March 19. If you wish to watch a true professional in action, be sure to stop in at the shop between noon and 2 p.m.
Fly-tying competitions became a thing during the pandemic. Two fly tiers going live on social media and tying their interpretation of a pattern. The audience then chooses who they think tied the better fly. Tom Rosenbauer of Orvis and Tim Flagler of Tightline Productions have a monthly tie-off. Loads of fun and very educational.
With that in mind, you can watch Biron and myself do a Feather Wing streamer Tie-off on March 19 at 1 p.m. The competition will be held on Facebook Live or you can watch in person at the shop.
Not sure what I was thinking, but I will enjoy having Biron school me.
After a colder than normal February, the warmer temperatures have anglers gearing up for open water fishing. Nothing like a sunny 50-degree day to make an angler want to wet a line.
But the fish have other ideas. Melting snow and the accompanying run off keeps river temps in the low 30-degree range. Too cold to make trout active. Hang in there two more weeks and then float the Saco River to try and land one of our holdover brown trout.
We had good ice this year so the ponds will take awhile to become ice free. Look to inlets and outlets for the best opening day fishing in area landlock salmon waters.
I can feel the vibration in my rod hand and hear the whirring of the reel as a nice landlock salmon runs out into the lake and jumps clear of the water.
I attended the March Fish and Game Commission Meeting on March 8. Our new commissioner, Susan Price, has taken an active role. Commissioner Price has arranged to have the April commission meeting at Big Dan Hole Pond. Circle April 12 on your calendar and plan to attend. Your voice will be heard.
While at the commission meeting, I watched a presentation with Inland Fisheries Chief Dianne Timmins. Timmins is working to modernize tracking of stocking locations by upgrading the 1950s-era index card system. Stocking locations will be done by assigned GPS waypoints and reported electronically.
Timmins is looking for donations of old smartphones and tablets with power cords for the stocking crews. Apple and Android will both work in this system.
If you have a smart device sitting in a desk drawer, you can bring it to the shop or mail it to Fish and Game Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord 03301 ATTN: Inland Fisheries.
Tip of the Week
Longer days will start to bring fish off the bottom of lakes and ponds. Stagger your ice fishing tip ups from deep water to shore for late season success.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
