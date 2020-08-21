As the deep darkness settled over the lake and the fog began to rise off the water, the lights in the log cabin were being lit. The anglers had returned from a good evening of fishing on one of their favorite remote trout ponds.
“That was a helluva trout you caught right before we left,” said the Old Timer.
“He couldn’t resist that ‘88’ I was stripping just beneath the surface,” said Troutman.
“Where do you find these unheard of flies,” said Pic.
“If a fly worked 50 years ago, it will work today,” said Troutman. “No one uses the old fly patterns anymore, so they are new to the trout.”
“I keep my fly boxes filled with Muddler Minnows of all sizes and colors,” said Goose. “The trout are still suckers for that fly. I just have to get the right size dialed in.”
As this conversation illustrates, wet flies are still an effective choice when fly fishing for wild trout. These fly patterns were designed by anglers who never stopped searching for a fly that would catch the biggest trout.
The “88” wet fly has its origins as a streamer fly created for the salmon and the brook trout of the Sebago Region in Maine. The fly was tied on long shank streamer hooks and trolled at various depths depending on the time of the year.
When the fly moved over to New Hampshire, it was modified into a wet fly on a 3X long wet fly hook, most notably the Mustad 9671. This fly was tied in sizes 10, 12, and 14. The new fly was used in Pittsburg and caught 88 trout in two days of fishing, leading to its name.
Using this fly on a sinking line in ponds is extremely effective. The red wire body and the lemon wood duck wing are just the attractant to drive trout crazy. Many trout have succumb to this fly slowly retrieved across the bottom of a remote pond.
The Muddler Minnow is another classic wet fly that attracts as many trout today as when the fly was first developed. The Muddler was a creation of Don Gapen for large wild brook trout of the Nipigon region in Canada. He tried to develop a fly to imitate the sculpin, a favorite bait fish for large wild trout.
The Muddler was created for fishing the bottoms of rivers where the big trout live. Over the years it has become an effective dry fly as well when dipped in fly floatant.
The Muddler has evolved from its drab brown pattern into several variations. Here in the Valley, a Muddler tied in olive is perfect for the sculpins of the Saco River. For remote trout ponds, a Muddler tied with red deer hair in smaller sizes is irresistible to the wild trout. During the fall spawning season, a Muddler with an orange wing is just the ticket to draw strikes from territorial male brookies.
As fall approaches, remember to add some of the old wet flies to your fly box. They may be just the ticket to catching the wild trout of a lifetime.
Tip of the Week
With the nights cooling, pond waters will be cooling as well. Plan now for a visit to your favorite hike in remote trout pond. We have many of these marvelous waters in the White Mountain National Forest. If you have never fished one of these ponds, consider hiring a guide. They have all the necessary equipment and they will take all the guesswork out of your dream trip.
Steve Angers is a native son to the Conway area. He is the author of the acclaimed book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters.” When he is not casting to trout in the valley, he operates the North Country Angler.
