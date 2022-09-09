9-10-2022 North Country Angling

New Hampshire is home to many secret waters with fine trout fishing. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

One of the great debates that has been around for centuries is the so-called secret fishing hole. Anglers have searched for that nirvana where they were the first to fish a water and catch the most or the largest fish.

History is littered with places where great fishing was discovered, then publicized, and subsequently ruined as the hoards descended upon the newly found waters, kept bushel baskets of fish, bragged about it to their contemporaries, and then fed the fish to the local wildlife.

