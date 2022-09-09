One of the great debates that has been around for centuries is the so-called secret fishing hole. Anglers have searched for that nirvana where they were the first to fish a water and catch the most or the largest fish.
History is littered with places where great fishing was discovered, then publicized, and subsequently ruined as the hoards descended upon the newly found waters, kept bushel baskets of fish, bragged about it to their contemporaries, and then fed the fish to the local wildlife.
Catch limits were established due to the overharvest of the resource. New Hampshire’s limits on trout have gone from 25 fish per day, to 10 fish per day to five fish per day. There are a few waters that are fly fishing only, fewer waters with slot limits (all fish 12 to 16 inches released immediately), and only a select few that are catch and release.
Those of us who work to protect the resource go by the mantra, “You can harvest yourself into trouble but you can’t harvest yourself out of trouble.”
In my youth, we would hike into remote ponds and beaver flowages. When the fishing was memorable, it was understood that no one outside of the fishing party was to know how good that piece of water fished. This was in the waning days of kill your limit or you had a bad day on the water.
Over my lifetime, the thought process has changed to limit your kill. It is in the process of going even further with catch and release. Consequently, the fishing in New Hampshire has never been better. These days catching 16-inch fish is no longer a rarity.
Anglers catching these fish are quick to take to social media. Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat have pictures of trout caught by Granite State anglers daily.
Some pictures have backgrounds blacked out. Some pictures are super zoomed in. Comments on the posts range from, “I know that place” to “where is that?” The commentary that follows is often entertaining but can quickly turn nasty. Such is today’s world that we live in.
As the current caretaker of the North Country Angler, there are certain expectations when anglers visit. One of those expectations is learning of a place to catch a few fish.
For us at the shop, it is easy to provide that information. N.H. Fish and Game stocks a high number of trout in our local waters. Its public information. Information that we share regularly. The shop has been in business for over 50 years because of its ability to ensure anglers’ expectations are met.
But each year, we receive complaints from anglers about telling fellow anglers about their secret water.
The first complaint that comes to mind was about White Lake in Tamworth. White Lake is a large glacial kettle pond with places that are over 50-feet deep. Perfect habitat for our native brook trout. Fish and Game regularly stocks the pond in the spring for open water anglers and the fall for hard water anglers.
After writing an article about White Lake the phone rang. The caller let me have it for talking about his fishing hole and how I had ruined his fishing spot by talking about the fishing in White Lake.
This season, I have been fortunate enough to catch some nice trout in various waters around the state. Living in our social media world, I share these pictures with followers. Again, its part of owning the shop to share fishing information.
The direct messages I have received this year have been less than complimentary. Many have accused us of “spot burning” or “you killed that spot.”
I can assure all of you, as I revisit these spots that they are far from decimated. There are still plenty of fish in the Mount Washington Valley’s secret waters.
Tip of the Week
As waters begin to cool fish are looking to put on weight before spawning. Cast larger lures and flies to catch the bigger fish during this time of the year.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
