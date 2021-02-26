There are many public servants who work for the State of New Hampshire. They toil with little recognition. Plowing and salting roads. Chasing criminals. Putting out fires. Rescuing those in trouble. They do it with little fanfare. They are often under stress to perform under duress.
For this we are all thankful.
But there are others in state government who execute their jobs that many view as not so vital. Protecting the environment. Saving historic sites. Making sure we have clean parks and campgrounds.
Behind the scenes, these folks work tirelessly to provide these services that we take for granted. We never get to really know them and appreciate them.
Jason Smith, chief of inland fisheries, is one of those folks.
Smith started his career at fisheries in 1996 on a Fish & Game carpentry crew. He quickly moved to the Warren Fish Hatchery, where — in addition to being involved in fish production — he was vital to the work being done on the Merrimack River Restoration Program.
In 2006, he became the superintendent of the Powder Mill State Fish Hatchery in New Durham. Powder Mill is the hatchery that the Valley receives most of the brook, rainbow, and brown trout planted in our ponds and rivers.
In 2009, Smith became the fish culture operations supervisor, overseeing the State’s fish production. In 2013, he added the Chief position to his duties. That’s right. Jason did the work of two positions!
After 25 years of championing the fisheries' mission, Smith has decided to move to another position in state government. I had the chance to speak with Jason about his decision and his legacy.
Smith told me that what he liked best about his time in fisheries was the joy of anglers and their pursuit of fish. It made the hard work and long hours rewarding. When Smith had time away from fish production, he enjoyed giving back to the resource he was so passionate about. Many times, without recognition.
A fly angler, Smith enjoyed quiet time on one of the remote ponds. Times that were too few over the years.
Of course, there is no job without challenges. Hatchery effluent and being EPA compliant while producing the number of fish expected by anglers was a constant over the last several years. Powder Mill Hatchery, Smith’s first challenge, remained a challenge to his final day.
The other challenge in this age of cancel culture was the perception that Fisheries Staff doesn’t care, or worse, doesn’t know what they are doing. Smith said that nothing could be further from the truth.
“I am very proud to have led such a professional and hard working team,” Smith said.
I couldn’t agree more. The Inland Fisheries staff is one of the best I have worked with having worked with several New England states’ fisheries departments.
Working with Smith over the years, I found him to be forthright and honest. He could be trusted. He had a passion. He tried to follow that passion. Not always easy to do when operating in the political arena that is Fish & Game.
I will always remember the conversations, sometimes heated, with Smith concerning our fisheries in New Hampshire. We shared the same passion and we usually met on common ground. Each time making New Hampshire’s fisheries a little better than they were the day before.
Thank you, Jason Smith for your hard work and your passion. It was appreciated.
Tip of the Week
When jigging for lake trout, use the biggest and heaviest jig your rod will handle. Lake trout are looking for a big mouthful of food this time of year.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
