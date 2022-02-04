Wednesday was the annual exercise in whether or not a groundhog seeing his shadow portends an early spring. This seasoned observer knows that we have at least six more weeks of winter regardless of seeing a shadow or not seeing a shadow.
And that is fine by me.
The mountains need six more weeks of snowfall to build up the snowpack and ensure cool waters for fishing throughout the summer. On a recent snowshoe into the Pemigewasset Wilderness, the snow was 18-inches deep. The snow should be three feet deep.
Stream flows for all the headwater streams visited look to be in excellent shape. 2022 could be a banner year for fishing the state fish, Salvelinus fontinalis, the eastern brook trout.
Wednesday, the first shipment of flies was delivered to North Country Angler. These flies are tied by a New Hampshire fly tier, Ken Grimes and his wife, Mary. They tie the flies that you can’t get replicated overseas at the quality level necessary.
Streamers, casting and trolling, are the Grimes’ specialty. They are meticulous in imitating the original pattern. This is important for patterns like the Edson Tigers, the Ghosts and Slaymaker’s trout fry. Mary does an excellent job painting the eyes on these streamers in place of the more expensive jungle cock eyes.
For 2022, we will have some new patterns added from the Grimes. First is an Orange Hornberg. This is a very good brook trout pattern, particularly for the fall fishing. The Wood Special, a tried and true pattern with an orange body, will be tied with a pink body and a chartreuse body. The chartreuse body caught many trout in our trials last season. We look forward to sharing the pattern with all anglers this fishing season.
February marks “panic mode” for most fly tyers. April 1, the start of landlock salmon season, is less than 60 days away. In anticipation, the shop has ordered extra bucktails and extra marabou in a wide variety of colors. The order from Orvis arrived on Thursday and the quality of the materials looked excellent.
Arriving on Friday was a large shipment of barbless hooks for tying all types of flies. Dry fly hooks. Nymph hooks. Emerger hooks. Wet fly hooks. Fly tyers can tie all their favorite patterns on barbless hooks and easily release their fish back into the water while minimizing hooking injuries.
Missing from the hook category is a barbless streamer hook. This is curious as streamer flies continue to grow in popularity. Pinching down the barb before tying the streamer will have to suffice for now.
In addition to the hooks, the shop received a large order of tungsten beads and tungsten cones. The variety of colors and sizes continues to grow. The shop will have these available for fly tyers who are expanding their horizons by tying a wide array of Clouser Minnows, Sliders, AD’s Better Baitfish. All strong patterns for chasing early season landlock salmon and holdover brown trout.
A final sign of spring was the couple who came to the shop to purchase waders and wading boots. The couple had heard about the supply chain issues on this product category and wanted to get ahead of the prime demand times of April and May. A well-thought out decision as Orvis has notified dealers that waders and wading boot shipments may be delayed until June.
Yes, spring is right around the corner. All the signs are starting to show.
Tip of the Week
Remember to bring a small snow shovel when going ice fishing. Drilling holes will be easier if you remove the snow from the ice beforehand.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
