The definition of reflection is “an image seen in a mirror or a shiny surface.”
This week, during an early morning fishing expedition to a remote White Mountain National Forest pond, the wind was still and the surface of the water smooth as a mirror. Looking north across the pond, the mountains were a blaze in all of fll’s glory.
The air on this morning was cooler than the pond water and a slight mist rose from the surface of the pond. Only the kicking of the flippers as it propelled the float tube across the pond would ruffle the surface. Gliding into position for the first cast of the day, the pond was again still. With the sun rising in the east, the air warmed and the mist disappeared. The mirror surface of the pond reflects the colors of the mountains. Mother Nature’s handy work was on full display.
Stripping the Orvis 150 grain Depth Charge Line from the Aspen Mid Arbor reel, the Scott Centric prepared to send the Little Brook Trout bucktail on its way the depths of the pond.
The pond has the greenish hue of a glacial pond. The Orvis fly line is a greenish hue as well and serves as the perfect camouflage. With the fluorocarbon leader, the fish will only see the fly.
The cast again breaks the mirror of the pond, if only briefly. As the line brings the fly closer to the bottom of the pond, the stripping of the line begins. With each cast the beauty of the surroundings becomes all encompassing.
The fishing becomes secondary to the sensory overload of floating on the pond. The smells, the sights, and the lack of sound takes one to a place most never know.
The trance is broken by a sudden jolt at the end of the fly line. A large brook trout has charged the intruder, the Little Brook Trout bucktail, and decided to teach it a lesson. The brook trout is making sure that any smaller trout understand who is the king in this section of the pond.
Raising the rod, the line goes tight and cuts through the mirror on the pond. And just as quickly the line goes slack. The large brook trout had broken the line and remained champion of its domain.
Another definition of reflection is “serious thought or consideration.” The angler took a moment to reflect on what just took place. The beauty of the surroundings that only New Hampshire can provide.
The peacefulness of a remote pond in an 800,000-acre forest. The unknown of the brook trout that had just attacked the fly. How fortunate to be able to call this place home.
The fishing continued for an hour. Several brook trout were brought to hand. The males were in full spawning colors. The females were laden with eggs, ready to propagate the next generation in the pond. None were the size of the first trout hooked.
The angler kicked across the pond to the take out, and the hike back out. The trout-fishing season had been a good one. The large broodstock fish caught on opening day.
The first brown trout caught on a red quill in the Saco River. Casting Hexagenia emergers in the dark of a wild trout pond under the Milky Way. A 20-fish day on a pond that had not been visited in years. Sharing the waters with fellow anglers.
A love for trout and their environs is the gift that keeps on giving.
Tip of the Week
Consider fishing for pickerel in our local ponds. There is a state record pickerel in our midst.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
