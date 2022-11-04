One of the sayings we have around the shop is, “The fish don’t care who is on the other end of the line.”
It’s the greatest thing about angling. Regardless of race, color, religion, or political affiliation a person can enjoy a day on the water because the fish know nothing of the human condition.
We are a nation of laws. For this reason alone, anglers are drawn to the political arena. As a small business owner, one whose business is affected by the political winds, there are times when action is called for. After all, if you aren’t a part of the solution then you are part of the problem.
Since taking over the Shop, I have attended the monthly Fish and Game Commission meetings (with the exception of the month of June). The Fish and Game Commission has one member from each county and an additional member representing the seacoast. Members are selected by the governor and approved by the Executive Council. Gov. Sununu has been active in regards to the composition of the commission.
The governor has not only turned over the commission with all new members, but the governor has appointed two female members. One is Carroll County’s Susan Price of Moultonborough. She is working very hard for the sports of the county.
In addition, the Fish and Game Department has received a new executive director. Scott Mason was selected by the commission to replace Glenn Normandeau. The governor brought the nomination forward to the Executive Council. Michael Cryans was the Region 1 councilor at the time. There was some question as to whether Cryans would vote for or against Mason. I was part of the group from the state council of Trout Unlimited who spoke with Mason prior to the vote.
After that discussion, I met with Rep. Steven Woodcock (D-Conway) to discuss the upcoming vote. Rep. Woodcock was very receptive to my opinion on the Mason candidacy and said he would speak with Cryans and put in a positive for the nomination. I received a handwritten note back from the representative letting me know he had spoken to Cryans and thanking me for bringing the representative up to speed. Cryans was the tie-breaking vote in favor of Mason.
With a new Fish and Game leadership team in place, focus went to issues that effect the recreation economy in the state. Gov. Sununu convened the Fish Hatchery Advisory Committee to study the failing infrastructure of the state fish hatcheries. I was honored to be selected as a member of that committee.
It is here that I was fortunate to meet Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield). The councilor is a wealth of knowledge and very approachable. As funding for the fish hatcheries moved through the governmental hierarchy, the councilor kept me informed as to the progress. There is an open line of communication between the councilor and his constituents. I have approached the councilor on various issues in the valley, and he has always steered me in the right direction for resolution.
Funding for the fish hatchery revitalization begins with the Legislature. We are fortunate that our representative, Karen Umberger (R-Conway) is chairman of the Finance Committee. I was able to speak with the representative prior to votes on hatchery funding and explain the importance of the request. She was very receptive, and the funding was approved and made its way to the Executive Council.
Another call to Councilor Kenney for guidance on voicing support. Letters were written to each of the five councilors and the funding was approved.
In this day and age of divisive politics, its nice to know that our politicians can put confrontation aside and collaborate on important issues like our recreation economy.
Tip Of The Week
During this time of year, it is best to fish during the most comfortable time of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.