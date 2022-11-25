One of the great things about angling is the never-ending education received. Every time out on the water can add to the building of the encyclopedic knowledge of trying to outwit a creature with a brain the size of a pea.
Yet there are some places where an angler invests time to try different techniques, different flies and different equipment. My in-law's farm pond was such a place. It was a classroom for anglers and non-anglers alike.
The pond was built in the days before it took an act of congress to create such waters. My father-in-law dug a 17-foot-deep hole at the edge of the field where the horses grazed. He and my sister-in-law then spent the summer lining the pond with black plastic. In the fall, my father-in-law rerouted a small mountain brook to run into the pond and then back out to the brook. Just a slight detour.
The pond filled quickly, and on that Thanksgiving, we took the infants skating, had a fire at the edge of the pond and roasted marshmallows. A Currier and Ives moment if there ever was one.
Over the winter, there was a discussion of stocking the pond. Brook trout, rainbow trout, brown trout, bass. The bass were quickly ruled out. If they escaped from the pond, it could be a disaster for the wild brook trout of the Green River, the river the brook eventually emptied into.
The chemistry of the water and how warm the pond would eventually reach in the summer, it was decided to stock all three species and see which one, if not all, would survive in the pond. The fish were ordered with delivery right before Memorial Day weekend.
During a visit to the farm in April, I went up to the pond. It was one of those warm spring days when little midges are flying about, enjoying the warmth of the sun. Looking out at the pond, I saw a dimple on the surface. It took me by surprise. The occasional dimple would happen for the next twenty minutes. I couldn’t imagine what was causing the surface activity.
I went and got the fly rod. It had a black wooly bugger tied onto the leader. I cast the fly at the mouth of the inlet and on the third strip of the fly, a feisty four-inch wild brook trout took the fly. I am sure my eyes bugged right out of my head.
The trout was brought to hand and quickly returned to the water. Another cast was made and another fish took the fly. It happened again and again. Then it stopped. But where did these fish come from? How were they surviving in a newly created pond? At supper that evening, I told my story. Everyone was skeptical. Just another fish story.
The brook trout had made their way up from the Green River and clearly found the pond to their liking. Create the habitat and the fish know what to do.
The stocked fish arrived right on time in May. The fishing action was great. As the summer wore on, the brown trout were the first to disappear. By late summer the rainbow trout were gone. Only the brook trout survived, and thrived, in the little pond.
That fall, at the inlet, I saw spawning pairs of brook trout creating redds and preparing for the next generation. The pond was not stocked again until the otters arrived and quickly did what otters do, eat trout until they are gone.
Tip of the Week
Fish newly created beaver ponds. They can be home to some fast brook trout fishing.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
