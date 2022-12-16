One week from today is Christmas Eve. I don’t know about you, but this kid still gets a rush of excitement and anticipation on Christmas Eve. The reasons may be different than they were 60-odd years ago, but the emotions are still there.
One of the emotions that is most prevalent with one week to go is anxiety. What type of gift should be purchased that will create a memory for that special person in your life? Let’s look at some options for the anglers that are on your gift giving list.
For the beginning fly angler, the easiest choice is an entry level fly-fishing outfit. There is a myriad of these entry level outfits in the marketplace but be careful. The inexpensive outfits have plastic fly reels and mismatched “shorty” fly lines. These outfits can lead to a frustrating experience for the new fly angler.
Fly-fishing outfits from any of the major rod manufacturers — Orvis and Echo are two that come to mind — retail for around $150 and will be a joy to cast. Give your beginner the best starting line so that years of enjoyment may follow.
Should you have a fly angler who has moved past the beginner stage, there are a multitude of outfits at a wide range of price points to take your fly angler to the next level. I enjoy working with gift givers to build combinations that will take the step up the recipients fly-fishing game while working within the gift givers budget.
Speaking of outfits, do you have a fly angler who wants to delve into the art of tying their own flies? The best way to start someone down the path is to purchase a fly-tying kit. There are many who look down on these kits because of the quality of the tools included but for someone who wants to “try” fly tying it is the most economical avenue.
A solid beginner kit will retail for $99 with kits that go to $198. As a fly tyer who started at the age of 12 with a Noll Fly Tying Kit, I can assure you that a kit will get a future fly tyer addicted quickly.
For the experienced fly tyer, nothing will bring more joy than a new fly-tying vise. The vise that is part of a kit is very rudimentary. If your angler has become consumed with fly tying, an upgrade in a vise will make this holiday memorable for decades to come.
For the seasoned fly tyer, the gift of a jungle cock neck is at the top of the list. Jungle cock is a feather that is used to represent an eye on streamer and bucktail flies. These flies are the go to flies for fishing New Hampshire’s lakes and big rivers.
In the early 20th century, the jungle cock was over hunted and almost went extinct. In the 1960s, the bird was placed on the endangered species listing and jungle cock feathers were near impossible to procure.
Since that time, the birds have become domesticated and the feathers are again available. Jungle cock necks start at $99 and can go as high as $250 based on quality.
If you have a streamer tyer on your gift list, nothing will beat the gift of a jungle cock neck.
With only one week remaining and the supply chain clogged from all the online ordering, swing by your local merchants for that final gift giving push. The merchants need your support and you need less anxiety.
Tip of the Week
Unsure of an exact gift for your angler? Purchase a gift certificate that the angler can use toward equipment, lessons or a guided trip.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
